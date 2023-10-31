Josh Allen gets brutally honest on NFL's Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce relationship coverage

Even Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has a say about the link between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. The All-Pro tight end and the 12-time Grammy Award winner have had increased public appearances since Swift watched a game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Coincidentally, Kelce also performs better when Swift is in attendance, averaging 108 receiving yards per game. When she’s not in the stadium, the two-time Super Bowl champion averaged 70 yards per game through Week 8.

Josh Allen thinks the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce connection is good for the league

In an exclusive article by PEOPLE Magazine’s Natasha Dye, Josh Allen shared that Swift watching games is great for the NFL brand. He also understands the business aspect of giving the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift thing maximum exposure.

Allen also said to Dye:

“I think it's attracted a lot of viewers to what we're doing, and I guess in this business, you're either growing or you're dying.”

While the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback tries to avoid the Kelce-Swift narrative, he inadvertently included himself in the conversation. Football fans pointed out that he must have shouted “Taylor Swift” in an audible during their Week 8 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But as Josh Allen explained, he wasn’t saying Swift’s name. Instead, he was calling the corresponding play for “J.R Smith,” not “Taylor Swift.” Smith played in the NBA from 2004 to 2020 and won two championships with LeBron James.

As for Swift and Kelce, the multi-awarded musician was not in Colorado for the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 8 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Chiefs lost the game without scoring a touchdown, 24-9. Travis Kelce finished with six catches for 58 yards.

The Chiefs will play against the Miami Dolphins at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season. There is no word yet if Taylor Swift will be in attendance. However, that’s Kansas City’s final game before their Week 10 bye.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills back to their winning ways

After losing to the New England Patriots, Josh Allen and the Bills earned their fifth win in 2023 against the Buccaneers. The 2020 Second Team All-Pro member finished with 31 completions out of 40 attempts for 324 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

Allen threw touchdown passes to Gabe Davis, who finished with 87 rushing yards, and rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid. His performance against Tampa Bay improved his numbers to 205 completions for 2,165 yards, 17 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Allen and the Bills will visit Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9 in a rematch of last year’s Divisional Round.