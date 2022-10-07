Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson: Which QB should I pick?

Who would you rather have for the 2022 fantasy football season — Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson? Both are elite quarterbacks for the 2022 fantasy football season. Josh Allen is currently the number one quarterback this season. He has led the Bills to three wins and a loss.

The Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills played against each other last weekend at the M&T Bank Stadium. The Bills defeated the Ravens 23-20, thus winning their third game of the season.

In the game, Josh Allen threw for 213 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Meanwhile, Jackson completed 20 of the total 29 passes for 144 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Fans of fantasy football are busy choosing players, which may occasionally be a bit complicated. Possibly two of the best five quarterbacks in the league are Jackson and Allen. We can assist you if you're considering who to choose for your squad.

Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen's previous season statistics

Josh Allen was selected by the Buffalo Bills as the seventh choice in the first round of the 2018 draft. In 11 of his 12 games as a rookie, Allen was the starting quarterback. He completed 2,074 yards of passing with 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Allen has thrown for more than 4,000 yards and over 35 touchdowns in each of the last two seasons. Allen also has a history of running for 750 yards in a season and passing for over 4,000 yards.

The Baltimore Ravens selected Lamar Jackson with the 32nd overall pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. After four seasons with the team, he has established himself as the Ravens' face.

Jackson's greatest season was in 2019, when he threw for 3,127 yards with a 66.1% pass completion rate. He has six interceptions and 36 touchdowns.

Midway through 2021, Jackson suffered an injury that caused him to miss four games. He completed passes for 2,882 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in the 12 games he started.

Who will score more fantasy football points in 2022 — Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson?

Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson? Due to his dual threat potential and more dominant performances over the previous two seasons, Allen is the perfect quarterback. He has 450+ fantasy points over the last two seasons. The Buffalo Bills are among the top contenders this season, thanks to one of their strongest offensive and defensive lineups.

Josh Allen started four games and threw for 1227 yards, ten touchdowns, and three interceptions. Lamar Jackson, on the other hand, has thrown for 893 yards with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Lamar Jackson is ranked fourth among potential fantasy quarterbacks. Jackson hasn't scored 400+ fantasy football points in either 2020 or 2021. He also missed the final four games of the season in 2021 due to injuries.

Overall, if you have to pick between the two, Allen should start at quarterback over Jackson for your fantasy squad.

