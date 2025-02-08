Josh Allen was "pretty surprised" to win NFL MVP Award over Lamar Jackson

When Josh Allen heard his name announced as the 2024 NFL MVP, the Buffalo Bills quarterback was taken aback. He didn’t expect to win, especially considering how MVP voting usually works.

“Yeah, I was pretty surprised," he said after receiving his first NFL MVP award. "Given what we know about, typically, how the voting goes. Lamar was very deserving of this award as well. I have nothing but love and respect for him and his game.”

The 2024 MVP race was incredibly close. Allen got 27 first-place votes, while Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson received 23. In total points, Allen finished with 383, barely ahead of Jackson’s 362.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 MVP voting took a surprising turn for Josh Allen

This year’s NFL MVP race was different from usual. It broke a trend that had lasted for more than 50 years.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Lamar Jackson was chosen as the All-Pro first-team quarterback with 30 votes, but he only got 23 first-place votes for MVP. On the other hand, Josh Allen, who had only 18 All-Pro votes got extra support and got 27 first-place votes for MVP.

The decision is made by 50 voters selected by the Associated Press. These voters include experienced sportswriters and analysts who also vote for the All-Pro team.

At least seven voters who thought Jackson was the best quarterback didn’t pick him as MVP. Even more surprising, one voter placed him as low as fourth for MVP. Normally, the All-Pro quarterback also wins MVP, but this time was different.

In the final MVP voting, Josh Allen won with 383 points, while Jackson had 362. The way votes were spread out showed a split opinion. Allen got more first-place votes (27), but Jackson had more second-place votes (26 compared to Allen’s 22).

Another factor that influenced the voting was the Offensive Player of the Year (OPOY) award. Saquon Barkley won the award with 35 first-place votes, with Jackson getting 12 first-place votes for OPOY and Allen only getting one. Nine voters who picked Jackson for OPOY chose Allen for MVP.

Interestingly, Joe Burrow got two All-Pro votes but zero MVP votes. Since Allen gained nine extra first-place votes for MVP, the Burrow voters and others likely switched their support to Allen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.