Stefon Diggs' departure from the Bills has created a question about who Josh Allen's primary receiver will be for next season. But an insider has now claimed that their relationship was never as special as it was made out to be.

Tim Graham, on his podcast, recounted the story from the beginning of last season when tensions were already beginning to flare between the two.

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs had lost in overtime to begin the season away at New York in a divisional matchup. After the loss, people were coming and trying to cheer their starting quarterback as Graham recollected, sayng:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Josh Allen was sitting there in full uniform with Kyle Allen trying to console him. And a stream of players coming up patting him on the back dapping him up, saying, hey, you know, we'll get him next time, and I quoted Dion Dawkins in the story.

"And he said 17 for life, I mean that, you know, they were trying to pick the guy up, he had a towel draped over his head, and he just sat there."

The insider then reported that Diggs said something to Allen that made the quarterback snap and reply that it was just one game. Graham concluded it as proof of the discord, commenting:

"One thing I didn't include in the story was Stefon Diggs coming up to him after the game. And I didn't include it because I didn't know what Stefon Diggs said to him.

"But Josh Allen snapped at him. And he said, 'it's one f*cking game.' And kind of jet motion, like, I'm not talking to you here. And Diggs walked away. And Josh was sat there... And whatever Stefon Diggs said to him, Josh Allen wouldn't have done it."

Expand Tweet

Why did Bills not trade Stefon Diggs in 2023 after Josh Allen's reported outburst on opening-day defeat v Jets?

If the above story is indeed true, one might ask why the Bills waited until this year to trade Diggs.

This reported outburst by Allen came after the very public fallout in the season prior to that when the wide receiver was seen shouting at his colleague after the Bengals eliminated them on their patch.

Expand Tweet

One reason could be that this year's draft class has some great receivers and the Bills might have the confidence that they can get enough from there to fulfill their wide receiver needs. They might not have had that same confidence last season.