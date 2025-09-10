Josh Allen's Bills catch strays as Colin Cowherd torches Ravens for blowing big leads

Trailing the Baltimore Ravens by 16 points in Sunday night football's thriller, the Buffalo Bills and MVP quarterback Josh Allen scored 16 unanswered points to pull off a miraculous comeback, defeating the Ravens 41-40.Trailing Baltimore 40-25 with 11:42 remaining in the game, Allen threw a touchdown pass, rushed for one, and the team kicked a field goal as time expired to pull off the comeback.According to an article posted by the New York Times yesterday, the Ravens have blown 17 double-digit leads in the second half under coach John Harbaugh.Speaking about the Ravens' recent blown leads, NFL radio show host Colin Cowherd threw a shot at the Bills and Allen. When studying the teams with the biggest /most blown leads in recent times, Cowherd said they all have one common denominator: they blow leads to bad teams.Cowherd said:&quot;I went back and the Ravens are one of seven teams to lead at least 20 games by nine to 16 points in the fourth quarter over the past four seasons. The other thing I noticed is not only have the Ravens led more in big games, they've led by more a lot more often.&quot;&quot;All the teams that are listed blowing leads, they're all the good teams. And then I went and looked at the teams they've blown leads against. And here's what's interesting. It's often horrible teams. They get complacent. They lead big, they close up shop offensively, and they get burned on the back end.&quot;The Bills certainly aren't a bad team, and maybe Cowherd wasn't referring to them as a bad team, but he did make the connection.John Harbaugh addresses the Baltimore Ravens' woes of blowing leadsBaltimore Ravens v Washington Commanders - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: GettyNo one man may be more responsible for the Baltimore Ravens blowing leads than John Harbaugh. As the coach of any sport, things usually come back to fall on you. It's your responsibility for the team's mistakes as the team's leader.Harbaugh said moving forward, the team will give some more thought to a few things: playcalling and mindset.Harbaugh said on Monday's press conference:&quot;We've won a lot of games, and we've had a lot of two-score leads. We've kept a lot of those, but I think we've lost six of them, if I'm not mistaken. I do believe that we need to be really thoughtful of how we decide that we're going to approach those situations going forward. &quot;Let's give it some thought. Let's give some thought to our play-calling. Let's give some thought to our defensive play-calling. Let's give some thought to our mindset like how we're going to talk to one another.&quot;On Sunday, the Ravens will play host to division foe the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 p.m. ET. They'll look to bounce back from their Week 1 heartbreaking loss with a statement divisional win.