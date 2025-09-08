Josh Allen's wife, Hailee Steinfeld, glows in strapless black gown at friend's wedding 1 day before Bills QB faces Ravens in season opener

Josh Allen is gearing up for his first NFL season as a married man. Ahead of the Buffalo Bills’ season-opening game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, attended her best friend Greer Gustavson's wedding.

Steinfeld, the bridesmaid, glowed in a strapless black gown. The Sinners actress styled her hair in a bun and completed the look with a bracelet, earrings and pencil heels.

A few pictures of her emerged online ahead of the Week 1 game of the Bills quarterback as she held a flower adorned with a blue ribbon bow.

Josh Allen entered his eighth season in the NFL after signing a six-year extension contract worth around $330 million with the Bills. He was phenomenal last season, recording 3,731 passing yards along with 28 touchdowns.

Josh Allen opens up about a special tradition with wife, Hailee Steinfeld, ahead of the game

In an exclusive interview with Heavy Sports before the season-opening game against the Ravens, Josh Allen opened up about his tradition of having dinner with his wife, Hailee Steinfeld.

He revealed that they like to eat at an Italian restaurant.

“When I’m staying in Buffalo, typically, me and my wife have a little routine of eating at little Italian spot called Mangia,” Allen said. “So we keep it pretty similar, keep it pretty much the same here.”

Allen also talked about his food selection.

“It’s a rotating thing,” he added. “I think based on where we play, you know, whether it’s like Door-dashing or Insta-carting or getting food from a local spot. … It’s pasta, or some fried rice and chicken. That’s probably my go-to.”

Hailee Steinfeld is an avid supporter of the NFL quarterback and makes sure to attend his games. Ahead of the new season on Sept. 6, she shared a few of her game-day looks in her weekly newsletter, Beau Society.

The Buffalo Bills were close to securing a spot in the Super Bowl last season but lost in the divisional championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. In preseason, they lost against the New York Giants and Chicago Bears but won their third game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It will be interesting to see how things unfold for them this season.

