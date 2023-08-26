Josh Jacobs Raiders contract: Full breakdown of deal that got NFL's leading rusher to end holdout

Josh Jacobs is back, in his own words. The NFL's leading rusher has come to terms on a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, effectively ending his holdout.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport revealed on Saturday morning that Josh Jacobs' contract with the Raiders is worth up to $12 million for the 2023 NFL season.

"Jacobs and his agent Chad Wiestling flew to Las Vegas this week to meet with team officials. Now, the NFL rushing champ is coming back," Rapoport reported.

Josh Jacobs contract breakdown

The Raiders will now pay the league's leading rusher a maximum of $12 million this year.

Jacobs' contract is similar to the one Saquon Barkley signed with the New York Giants. However, Jacobs ends up with $1 million more owing to his spectacular 2022 campaign.

The new deal also includes a signing bonus.

Where does Josh Jacobs rank among the top 5 highest-paid running backs in the NFL?

Per Spotrac figures, San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is currently the highest-paid running back in the league with a contract that carries an average annual value of $16,015,875.

Alvin Kamara comes in at $2 with a contract value of $15 million, while Derrick Henry is third at $12,500,000. Browns RB Nick Chubb is the fourth-highest-paid in the league with an average annual value of $12,200,000.

Josh Jacobs' deal is tied for fifth-highest in the league with Aaron Jones.

