  • Josh Jacobs reveals reason behind NFL's decision to bar Eagles and Packers from wearing green in Brazil: "It's gotta do with the gangs"

Josh Jacobs reveals reason behind NFL's decision to bar Eagles and Packers from wearing green in Brazil: "It's gotta do with the gangs"

By Robert Gullo
Modified Jun 06, 2024 21:31 GMT
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders
Josh Jacobs during Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders

The NFL continues to expand the sport as the first-ever game will be played in Brazil this season between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers. The Eagles will face the Packers on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at Corinthians Arena, which is home to the Brazilian soccer team, SC Corinthians.

Appearing on former Eagles defensive end Chris Long's podcast, Green Light with Chris Long, Packers running back Josh Jacobs was asked what he was most excited about in going over to Brazil to play their season-opener. His response was surprising, causing some concerns of the dangers that the players could experience while in Sao Paulo.

"You know, they say that the part of Brazil we go, you can't even wear green there. They say, like, I guess it's gotta do with the gangs and stuff ... we're not going to Rio. They told us, they was like, man this one of them places where they probably won't even let us leave. They probably going to have armored vehicles following around. I'm like, 'Bro, why are we out here?'"
Jacobs, like many other players making the trip, was looking forward to going to Brazil and visiting the country. After hearing they may be on tight restrictions, it seems like he's not as interested as he initially was. He was even advised to wear black and white.

"I was looking forward to it. I'm like, man, this 'bout to be a fun week. Y'all telling us all of that, they like, yeah, nah, it's not going to be like that. I'm like, yeah, alright. So they was like, man, look, just pack black and white colors, because when you come out here, we don't want no mishaps."

Exploring the circumstances around NFL's Eagles-Packers Brazil game

Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles
Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles

Josh Jacobs' comments about both teams being advised not to wear green sounds concerning.

While gang activity is high and dangerous in some parts of Brazil, it's a little coincidental and unfortunate that green is a big 'gang color' in the area that the Packers and Eagles are playing in.

While they were advised to not wear the color green, it will be tough not to as both teams' primary colors are green.

If the players are on lockdown at their hotels and have to travel with armored vehichles, it may be something the NFL might want to re-consider about playing there in the future.

At the end of the day, if the NFL sees a big profit with the game being played in the South American country, they'll likely return as a way to try to grow the sport, depsite the dangerous circumstances.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Josh Jacobs, Green Light with Chris Long, and H/T Sportskeeda

