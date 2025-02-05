Josh Jacobs reveals whether Davante Adams could reunite with Packers

Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams were teammates as members of the Las Vegas Raiders. However, over the last year, both have separated. Adams joined the New York Jets and Jacobs joined the Green Bay Packers.

With Adams' future in New York uncertain, some have wondered whether rejoining the Green Bay Packers is in the cards. Speaking on a February 5 edition of "Up and Adams," Josh Jacobs entertained the possibility.

"Most definitely, most definitely, He's an amazing receiver, amazing person. Obviously, I would want to see what it would cost us. I do think that we have a spot for him... he's a great leader. He practices hard," he said.

"I'll tell people I remember one year, I may have only seen him drop two passes at practice the whole year, like he's one of them guys that he's gonna put the work in. He's gonna lead the younger guys the right way. He's gonna give you nuggets that you can't really coach. And the way that he sees the game is just different," he added.

So, Jacobs would be open to reunite with a familiar face in a new place. If Adams were to go to Lambeau, one may argue that the Packers essentially plucked the two biggest stars of the Raiders. Of course, Adams has to return to Green Bay first.

Exploring potential Davante Adams landing spots

Davante Adams at New York Jets v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty

The former Packers wide receiver could end up a number of places this offseason. He could return to the Jets or he could land with a number of other teams. The Packers would be one potential landing spot. The Dallas Cowboys might make sense too if Jerry Jones is looking for a veteran with some gas left to pair with CeeDee Lamb.

The Chicago Bears might make sense as well with Keenan Allen scheduled to hit free agency. If the Bears want to do right by their young quarterback, adding a talent like Adams to help out new head coach Ben Johnson seems like a logical step.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also make sense. They're in realistic danger of losing Chris Godwin and will need another name to fill the hole. Davante Adams could be the solution. Of course, all of these landing spots make sense only if the team is willing to take on some or all of Adams' $38 million cap hit, per Spotrac.

