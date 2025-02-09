Josh Jacobs saw his 2024 season end in a Wild Card loss at the Philladelphia Eagles. Now, he is refusing to watch the Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs, who are aiming for a historic hat trick of titles in Super Bowl LIX.

During Friday's episode of the Dan Patrick Show, the Green Bay Packers running back revealed that he has no interest in watching the big game on Sunday:

"Nah, not gonna watch the game... Last Super Bowl I watched was probably middle school, honestly, yeah. So I couldn't tell you, but obviously, I got a lot of teammates. That's on the Eagles, so I'm rooting for them, but at the same time, I played against Patrick Mahomes twice, basically my whole career, and I wouldn't bet against him."

Josh Jacobs had 121 total yards and one touchdown in the Packers' 22-10 playoff loss to Philadelphia. Meanwhile, he faced off against the Chiefs nine times during his time with the Raiders. He averaged just 76 rushing yards in those games with five total rushing touchdowns.

Josh Jacobs praises Fred Warner, discusses playing style

In that same interview, Josh Jacobs discussed his friendship with and admiration of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (1:29 to begin):

"Bro, I ain't gonna lie. It's more of a respect thing. He's the best I'ver ever been (up) against."

When asked about what made the Niners linebacker the best, he replied:

"His instincts, I would say. How fast and physical he is. He doesn't take a play off. He's the leader of that defense, for sure."

Another pair of players he mentioned were safeties Budda Baker and Brian Branch, whom he called "trigger fast".

He also discussed how he made all his yards and downs, comparing himself to Derrick Henry (2:49 to begin):

"I try to run them over early, because I always notice (that) either two thing are happening: either they're gonna sit and catch the next time, ot they' re gonna shoot low. So we just set the tone tone early."

Later in the segment, Jacobs faced off against show producer Paul Pabst in an Oklahoma drill (a football drill that tests tackling/tackle-breaking). Both men began by lying supine on the floor. Once the call came, they rose to their feet.

The Pro Bowl running back was way too fast and strong for Pabst, who was dragged out of the mat and slammed to the ground.

