The Arizona Cardinals made their second trade of the day, sending offensive tackle Josh Jones to the Houston Texans. This move came just a few hours after sending former first-rounder Isaiah Simmons to the New York Giants. The Cardinals received just a fifth-round draft pick in 2024 in exchange for Jones.

Some have questioned the Cardinals' motives with these trades. Their quarterback situation is already in question heading into Week 1. Kyler Murray, who has struggled at points in his career, is coming off an ACL injury.

With the recent trades by the Arizona Cardinals, the conversation amongst NFL fans turned towards next season. Fans are now questioning if they are trying to 'tank' the 2023 NFL season. This could, in turn, get them a higher, if not the number one draft pick. No team would ever admit to trying to increase their draft stock.

However, USC quarterback Caleb Williams will be draft-eligible after this season. He is the most anticipated college football player heading into the 2023 NFL season, and NFL teams are sure to pay attention. This questions whether the Arizona Cardinals are already pondering a future without Murray.

A few reactions from the fans are given below:

Why did the Cardinals trade OT Josh Jones?

The Arizona Cardinals drafted offensive tackle Josh Jones in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The former University of Houston tackle was seen as an option on the offensive line to protect quarterback Kyler Murray.

However, there were a few reasons why the Cardinals decided to part ways after just three seasons. Josh Jones received just a 75.8 grade on PFF last season for his role as a tackle.

The Cardinals also decided to draft offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. out of Ohio State in this year's draft. Drafting Johnson with the sixth overall selection shows the team's intention to start him this season.

Veteran offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum has the versatility of playing various spots on the line, including both tackle spots, and it essentially left Jones as the 'odd man out.'

Heading to the Houston Texans is a good move for Jones' career. He will head back to the city where he played college football.

