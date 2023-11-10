Josh McCown career earnings: Exploring Panthers QB’s NFL career

Josh McCown spent his NFL playing career as a journeyman quarterback. During his nearly two-decade stint, he played for the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Oakland Raiders, Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears.

He also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Eagles and Houston Texans. He was a member of the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins practice squads, too.

McCown was regarded as one of the most intelligent players. After his playing career, he was expected to become a coach. It didn't take long for that to happen, as he's now the quarterbacks coach for the Carolina Panthers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In this article, we explore how much the former Arizona Cardinals quarterback made during his playing career.

Expand Tweet

Josh McCown career earnings

According to Spotrac, Josh McCown earned an astounding $52.3 million in his 18-year career.

The 44-year-old McCown played for 12 NFL teams. He signed a two-year, $2.8 million contract with the Texans in 2020, his final contract in the league. Below, we discuss a couple of his most notable NFL contracts.

After being selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round of the 2002 NFL Draft, Josh McCown became a member of the league. According to Spotrac, his first professional contract was a three-year, $1.3 million deal with a $483,000 signing bonus and an average yearly income of $462,667. He was a member of the Cardinals from 2002 until 2005.

McCown signed a contract with the Hartford Colonials, a UFL franchise, in 2010. The Chicago Bears made him an appealing but secret offer shortly after he had signed with the UFL organization.

However, he turned it down, saying that he had a duty to set precedent for the next generation by honoring his commitment to the Colonials. The journeyman quarterback was dismissed by the 49ers after one month of his one-year $810,000 contract, which he had signed after spending a year in the UFL.

Following a brief stay with the Bears, McCown signed a two-year, $10 million contract to play with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2014. He was signed by the Buccaneers as their starting quarterback right away, but his tenure with the organization was cut short after just one season because of inconsistent performances.

When Josh McCown joined the Cleveland Browns in 2015, he inked the biggest contract of his career, a $14 million, three-year deal. A $2 million signing bonus, a $6.25 million guarantee, and an average yearly salary of $4.6 million were all included in the deal.

Josh McCown stats

Josh McCown played for multiple NFL teams after being selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2002 NFL Draft. In 2010, he was a player for the Hartford Colonials of the United Football League in between NFL stints.

In the NFL, McCown amassed 17,731 yards of passing with 98 touchdowns and 82 interceptions. He obtained a 79.7 passer rating and a 60.2% completion percentage.