Raiders HC in trouble? Josh McDaniels had a lengthy meeting with owner Mark Davis after a wretched 0-3 start

Josh McDaniels, the former New England Patriots offensive coordinator, was brought in this offseason to be the Las Vegas Raiders head coach. There were high expectations from the team as they improved their roster in the offseason. The addition of Davante Adams was huge, and McDaniels is expected to lead this Raiders team to success this season. However, none of that has gone according to plan. The Raiders are the only team in the NFL that are 0-3 after Week 3.

Being a part of the AFC West, the road to the playoffs was already tough for McDaniels and the Raiders. It has gotten even tougher now after a poor start to the season. According to reports, Josh McDaniels had a 'lengthy closed-door meeting with owner Mark Davis. This followed their 24-22 defeat against the Tennessee Titans.

Paul Gutierrez @PGutierrezESPN #Raiders coach Josh McDaniels enters interview room after a lengthy closed-door meeting with owner Mark Davis. #Raiders coach Josh McDaniels enters interview room after a lengthy closed-door meeting with owner Mark Davis.

There is no denying that the Raiders have been disappointing in the NFL so far. But apart from McDaniels, the blame shut be also put on Paul Guenther, the defensive coordinator. In three games this season, the Raiders have conceded 77 points. No matter how well Davante Adams or Derek Carr performs, there is going to be a problem when you ship that many points.

Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders need a win desperately

Las Vegas Raiders v Tennessee Titans

The clock is ticking for the Raiders and Josh McDaniels. They need to get a win under their belt next week at all costs. They'll be facing their division rivals, the Denver Broncos.

If they lose that game and go 0-4, then their season is in real jeopardy, and that's putting it lightly. Realistically, they would find it almost impossible to make the postseason from there. The AFC West and the AFC as a whole are extremely competitive, and beating their division rivals is essential if they are to make it.

Adams has scored a touchdown in every game this season, but he needs help from others as well. The Raiders' defense needs to make some big plays against a Broncos offense that has struggled so far this season.

It will be the perfect opportunity for Josh McDaniels to make a statement. The Raiders are currently a -1.5 favorite against the Broncos in Week 4. Las Vegas are yet to show the world what they are capable of and their fans hope to see a spark of life when Denver comes to town. It will be interesting to see which AFC West team comes out on top.

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Las Vegas Raiders get a win in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos? Yes No 1 votes so far