Josh Myers injury: What happened to Packers Center?

Josh Myers' return was short-lived for the Green Bay Packers' offensive line.

The rookie center hurt his knee and had to leave the game on the first drive of Sunday's matchup against the Chicago Bears. After starting the first four games at center, Myers missed last week's win over the Cincinnati Bengals with a finger injury.

Myers, a second-round pick, appeared to get caught up in a mix of bodies on a run play. He was examined in the blue medical tent on the sideline and eventually walked to the locker room. The Packers say he is questionable to return with a knee injury.

Veteran Lucas Patrick, who started for Myers last week, took over at center.

The offensive line will have its hands full the rest of the way. The Packers' opening drive ended when edge rusher Khalil Mack stunted inside and sacked Aaron Rodgers on third down, just two plays after Myers exited.

The Bears use a lot of stunts up front on defense. Patrick and the rest of the offensive line must communicate and work together to keep Mack and the other Bears rushers off of Rodgers, who has struggled under pressure this season.

Josh Myers season

After four games, Myers' has an overall grade of 61.6, according to PFF. He played 257 snaps, the 30th best mark among centers, committed zero penalties and allowed zero sacks.

The former First-Team All-Big Ten out of the Ohio State Buckeyes is not struggling to adapt to the NFL, which is a scarce case. The Packers will miss Myers' leadership and playing style on the offensive line, especially in a complicated game against Mack and the Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL.

Undoubtedly the Packers are crossing their fingers and hoping that the knee injury is less severe than they think and that Myers will only remain sidelined for this game rather than the rest of the season.

Lucas Patrick

Wes Hodkiewicz @WesHod Lucas Patrick is in for Josh Myers at center #Packers Lucas Patrick is in for Josh Myers at center #Packers

Myers' replacement, Patrick, is a six-year veteran. He was an undrafted free agent before signing with the Packers in 2016.

Patrick has played 121 snaps this season. According to PFF, he has an overall grade of 60.6. Unlike Myers, Patrick had already committed one penalty. However, like Myers, he still did not allow any sacks.

Unquestionably, Patrick is a solid and competent replacement. Still, it is undeniable that Myers is a better player, and the Packers will miss him for as long as he remains sidelined.

