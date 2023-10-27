Josh Norman net worth: How much is Bills CB’s worth in 2023?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Josh Norman has an estimated net worth of $20 million. The veteran cornerback has enjoyed a long and successful NFL career, having been drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2012.

A fifth-round Draft pick, Norman eventually went on to become one of the best defensive backs in the league during his peak years. His net worth comes from mostly his career earnings, as well as smart investments and endorsement deals.

Josh Norman's career earnings

Speaking of career earnings, according to Spotrac, Josh Norman has earned $73,007,626 in his 12-year NFL career, according to Spotrac.

As mentioned above, Norman was drafted by the Panthers in round five of the 2012 Draft. The Coastal Carolina alum earned $3,448,692 during his time in Carolina, and he later spent another two-year stint with them.

The bulk of Norman's career earnings are from his stint with the Washington Redskins, where he made a staggering $61,975,000 in four years. Norman was arguably a top-five cornerback during his time in Washington, so he deserved to get paid.

Since leaving Washington, Norman has spent time with two unique franchises, making decent in both teams. He has made $6,178,052 with the Buffalo Bills and $1,405,882 with the San Francisco 49ers.

Josh Norman's NFL Timeline

Josh Has had quite the NFL career, appearing for four franchises over his 12-year NFL career. The versatile defensive back is primarily a cornerback but has been used in a variety of roles since his rookie year.

The first part of Norman's career was spent in Carolina, where he made a name for himself in his first NFL franchise. The Coastal Carolina alum earned a Pro Bowl and All-Pro nod in his final season at Carolina, becoming one of the league's best players in the process. He even got a Jay-Z shout-out in a popular hit single with DJ Khaled and Future.

Following his spell with the Panthers, Norman signed a lucrative five-year, $75 million deal with the then-Washington Redskins. The deal was the biggest for a cornerback in NFL history, making him the best-paid player in his position at the time.

He had a solid spell in Washington before getting released following a franchise shakeup in 2020. Norman has since embarked on a journeyman career of some sort.

Since his release from Washington, Norman has played for the Buffalo Bills, Panthers and San Francisco 49ers. He's currently with the Bills as he chases an elusive Super Bowl ring to close out his career.