Josh Reynolds injury update: Latest on Lions WR for Week 5

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds is dealing with a groin injury that has had him limited in practice.

Reynolds has already dealt with a groin injury earlier this season. In Week 3, he was a limited participant in two practices due to the injury. So, with the Lions playing on Sunday, what is his status for the game?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Josh Reynolds injury update

Josh Reynolds is dealing with a groin injury.

Josh Reynolds was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday due to a groin injury. The injury has been something the wide receiver has been dealing with for weeks, but it doesn't appear to be too serious.

In Week 3, Reynolds was a limited participant in two practices due to the aforementioned injury. He ended up playing that week against the Seattle Seahawks and caught five passes for 66 yards and two touchdowns, showing that it didn't impact him much.

Reynolds has been one of Jared Goff's go-to targets this season, and even with a groin injury, it hasn't hindered him too much.

What happened to Josh Reynolds?

Reynolds showed up on the injury report in Week 3 with a groin injury, and what exactly happened is still uncertain. So far, the injury hasn't kept Reynolds from playing this season, which is good news for Lions fans.

Reynolds has been the second wide receiver for Detroit, behind Amon-Ra Saint Brown. However, Brown is dealing with his own injury, and coach Dan Campbell isn't sure that the top receiver will be able to play in Week 5.

If Brown can't go, it likely adds more pressure on Reynolds to continue to play through his injury. If Brown doesn't play, Reynolds' fantasy stock will only go up in Week 5, as he will get even more targets and become the go-to weapon for Goff.

When will Josh Reynolds return?

Reynolds will likely play in Week 5. It appears that he's following the same practice schedule as he did in Week 3, which left him questionable to play after following an LP/LP/FP practice schedule.

If Reynolds can become a full practice participant on Friday, it would be a big help for the Lions offense who host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

This season, Reynolds has caught 12 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns. If Reynolds and Brown are both out, Jameson Williams would become Detroit's top wide receiver for the game against Carolina. However, right now, Reynolds seems likely to play in Week 5.