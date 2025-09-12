Josh Reynolds Waiver Wire Week 2: Should you add Jets WR? Fantasy outlook and projections explored

Since the 2021 season, New York Jets wide receiver Josh Reynolds has been on five different teams. Reynolds spent time as a member of the Tennessee Titans, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars and signed a one-year deal with the Jets.

Ad

Reynolds was added this offseason to help out a slim wide receiver group for the Jets as they brought in new quarterback Justin Fields this offseason. While Garrett Wilson is the clear-cut No. 1 WR in New York, Reynolds has a chance to become WR2 for the Jets in 2025.

Should you add Jets WR Josh Reynolds in Week 2 Waiver Wire?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jets quarterback Justin Fields only threw for 218 yards on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Reynolds caught two receptions on three targets, totaling 18 yards with a long of 13 yards. He finished fifth in receiving yards, tied for the second most receptions, and had the third most receptions of any Jets pass-catcher last Sunday.

Ad

Trending

It's tough to say whether or not Reynolds is worth adding or not in fantasy waiver wires. He's only had two seasons since he arrived in the NFL in 2017, where he has had at least 600 receiving yards, and has had just two seasons of scoring five or more touchdowns.

With the Jets offense continuing to develop behind mobile quarterback Fields (taking away a little bit from the passing game), it wouldn't be worth going out of your way to pick up Reynolds in fantasy quite yet.

Ad

Josh Reynolds' fantasy outlook for 2025 NFL season

Pittsburgh Steelers v New York Jets - Source: Getty

Since he's in a new system, with many new players, it's tough to predict what Josh Reynold's ceiling is for the season.

Ad

Fantasypros.com does not project Reynolds to be anything better than a WR3 this season in fantasy football. They have him projected as the 95th-115th best fantasy wide receiver this season.

Again, projections are just projections, and Reynolds could emerge as a legit WR2 for the Jets and in fantasy this season. But, for now, Reynolds has yet to prove that he's a consistent, productive receiver in a new system.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Gullo Rob William Gullo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism. He has interviewed several NFL athletes including Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Byron Jones, Adam Thielen, Hayden Hurst, Isiah Pacheco, Byron Murphy II, and Jerick McKinnon. Robert also serves as the sports editor/reporter for the New Britain Herald. Robert's passion for football began when he was three while watching it with his father and his older cousin deepened his love for the game. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.