Josh Reynolds Waiver Wire Week 2: Should you add Jets WR? Fantasy outlook and projections explored

Since the 2021 season, New York Jets wide receiver Josh Reynolds has been on five different teams. Reynolds spent time as a member of the Tennessee Titans, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars and signed a one-year deal with the Jets.
Reynolds was added this offseason to help out a slim wide receiver group for the Jets as they brought in new quarterback Justin Fields this offseason. While Garrett Wilson is the clear-cut No. 1 WR in New York, Reynolds has a chance to become WR2 for the Jets in 2025.
Should you add Jets WR Josh Reynolds in Week 2 Waiver Wire?
Jets quarterback Justin Fields only threw for 218 yards on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Reynolds caught two receptions on three targets, totaling 18 yards with a long of 13 yards. He finished fifth in receiving yards, tied for the second most receptions, and had the third most receptions of any Jets pass-catcher last Sunday.
It's tough to say whether or not Reynolds is worth adding or not in fantasy waiver wires. He's only had two seasons since he arrived in the NFL in 2017, where he has had at least 600 receiving yards, and has had just two seasons of scoring five or more touchdowns.
With the Jets offense continuing to develop behind mobile quarterback Fields (taking away a little bit from the passing game), it wouldn't be worth going out of your way to pick up Reynolds in fantasy quite yet.
Josh Reynolds' fantasy outlook for 2025 NFL season
Since he's in a new system, with many new players, it's tough to predict what Josh Reynold's ceiling is for the season.
Fantasypros.com does not project Reynolds to be anything better than a WR3 this season in fantasy football. They have him projected as the 95th-115th best fantasy wide receiver this season.
Again, projections are just projections, and Reynolds could emerge as a legit WR2 for the Jets and in fantasy this season. But, for now, Reynolds has yet to prove that he's a consistent, productive receiver in a new system.
