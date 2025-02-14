Josh Sweat channels Chris Long at Eagles’ Super Bowl parade with former DE’s fur coat

Josh Sweat is taking a page out of a former defensive end’s book for the celebration of his team’s Super Bowl victory.

The 27-year-old linebacker, who helped the Philadelphia Eagles claim their second Super Bowl last weekend, came to the festivities in a fur coat. It was reminiscent of what Chris Long wore when Philly won their first title in 2018.

In the Eagles’ recent Super Bowl triumph, their defense was very effective against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, registering six sacks while holding them to just 12 first downs throughout the game.

The Chiefs didn’t get on the board until the latter stages of the third quarter when the Eagles were already firmly in control. Sweat had 2.5 sacks in the big game, with six tackles and two quarterback hits.

In the regular season, the Florida State product recorded eight sacks and 27 solo tackles while defending two passes in his seventh NFL campaign. He was at his best in the playoffs this time around, making 10 combined tackles, half of which were solo ones.

The parallels between Josh Sweat and Chris Long

Not only did Sweat dress like Long at the Super Bowl parade on Friday, but both players have many other similarities.

When Long helped Philly win their first title in the 2017 season, he faced one of the best in the game, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, who were reigning Super Bowl champions.

Mahomes and KC were also defending champions when Sweat faced them, with the Chiefs' pivot considered among the best in the game right now.

When Long played in the big game, he had two quarterback hits and made one tackle, and the Eagles prevailed 41-33. He was in his 10th season at the time and had won the Super Bowl with the New England Patriots in the prior campaign.

Long went on to play one more season in Philly before retiring, though it’s uncertain if Sweat will get to stay in the City of Brotherly Love in 2025. He’s scheduled to become a free agent in the off-season with numerous teams reportedly interested in acquiring the veteran linebacker.

While he’s always been a solid contributor since being drafted by the Eagles in the fourth round in 2018, Sweat’s only made it to one Pro Bowl before in 2021. NFL free agency officially opens on March 12.

