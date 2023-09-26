Joshua Dobbs brutally roasts Micah Parsons with hilarious TikTok video after 28-16 win over Cowboys

The Arizona Cardinals is the sixth NFL team quarterback Joshua Dobbs has suited up for. That count includes his preseason stint with the Detroit Lions last year. Eventually, the Tennessee Titans signed him to be Ryan Tannehill’s backup.

This year, the Cardinals brought him in to start on Kyler Murray’s behalf. Unfortunately, they’ve lost their first two games of the 2023 NFL season. Those results made the football world predict they had no chance against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3.

Joshua Dobbs returns the favor to Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys have obliterated the two New York-based NFL teams to establish a 2-0 record to start their 2023 campaign. The Cowboys have surrendered only 10 points and tallied 10 sacks on opposing quarterbacks.

Looking like Super Bowl favorites after Week 2, the Cowboys are confident coming into Week 3 against Joshua Dobbs and the Arizona Cardinals. Parsons exuded confidence by saying before the game:

“It’s Josh Dobbs. I’m putting him on a bulletin board. I’m throwing darts at him.”

But as impressive as the Cowboys were in their first two weeks, the underdog Cardinals gave them their first defeat in the season. It was a result a few people outside of Arizona’s loyal fanbase expected. The victory felt good that Dobbs responded to Parsons by posting a short clip on TikTok.

Dobbs did enough to lead the Cardinals to a 28-16 Week 3 victory. He completed 17 passes out of 21 throws for 189 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. The former Tennessee Volunteer found Marquise Brown at the end zone for his lone touchdown pass.

Meanwhile, James Conner and Rondale Moore each had a rushing touchdown. Moore found the gap in the middle to burst for a 45-yard score. Veteran placekicker Matt Prater also converted a 62-yard field goal before halftime.

Parsons did have two quarterback hits and a sack on Dobbs. Those numbers increase his totals to 12 tackles, four sacks, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery after three games. But the two-time All-Pro outside linebacker would rather have the victory against a team they were expected to beat.

Can Joshua Dobbs and the Cardinals sustain this momentum?

The Cardinals finally joined their NFC West rivals in the win column. However, another big challenge awaits Joshua Dobbs in Week 4 as they face their division rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, at Levi’s Stadium.

The 49ers look invincible through three games thanks to Brock Purdy’s football smarts, a balanced offensive attack, and a tenacious defense. Aside from scoring 30 points in each of their first three games, the 49ers defense has eight sacks and five interceptions through Week 3.

But as Dobbs and the Cardinals have proven, they have what it takes to chalk up victories, even if NFL fans count them out.