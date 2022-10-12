Joshua Kelly Week 6 fantasy waiver wire outlook: should you select the Los Angeles Chargers Running Back?

Joshua Kelly is a third-year running back who plays for the Los Angeles Chargers. The offensive threat is a UCLA alum who tore it up on the NCAA scene, but he has not been able to carry such form to the NFL. Kelly has all the tools to succeed, but is not high on the Chargers depth chart. They have a stacked running back room that includes Austin Ekeler as the first option and Isaiah Spiller as his backup.

Kelly has seen a slight increase in productivity this season, compared to his mediocre 2021 campaign. In the 2021 season, he had a mere 102 rushing yards, no touchdowns, and 3.0 yards per carry. Kelly's output has jumped up and the L.A. running back just had his best game yet against the Cleveland Browns. He recorded a touchdown, 49 rushing yards, and 33 receiving yards.

LA Chargers Film⚡️🏈🎥 @ChargerFilmRoom



With the 112th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Chargers select Joshua Kelly, RB, UCLA

Is Joshua Kelly a valid option in Week 6?

Los Angeles Chargers v Cleveland Browns

Joshua Kelly had a Week 5 to remember with his positive showing against the Browns. Next up for the Chargers is a game against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Kelly might be hoping for a similar amount of touches and another great game. However, it seems unlikely. Since the Chargers drafted him in 2020, Kelly has never been their number-one option at receiver or as a rusher.

He has a mere 560 total rushing yards, 35 receiving yards, and three touchdowns for the entirety of his career. These aren't great numbers by any stretch of the imagination. He would be hard-pressed on any touches he gets against a defensively sound Broncos team.

What's more, Joshua Kelly ranks as a mere 49 in the official NFL Fantasy League running back rankings. Naturally, he ranks behind teammate Austin Ekeler, who is the Chargers' number one rushing option.

It seems unwise to start Kelly, but if you have the space picking him up isn't a terrible option. Chasing last week's points is a risky strategy but it can pay off. It depends on whether his stats last game were a fluke or by design. If you pick him up and he continues to impress, he could have value in a trade, in favorable matchups, or if Ekeler goes down injured.

Keeping an eye on Kelly in the coming weeks won't be a bad idea as he could be a wildcard further down the line.

Jeff Bell @4WhomJBellTolls Under the radar adds:



Larry Rountree - 33% of Chargers carries and 22% of snaps. Remember Joshua Kelly excitement?



DeeJay Dallas / Alex Collins - Rashaad Penny hurt again, a handcuff play on Chris Carson.



Under the radar adds:Larry Rountree - 33% of Chargers carries and 22% of snaps. Remember Joshua Kelly excitement?DeeJay Dallas / Alex Collins - Rashaad Penny hurt again, a handcuff play on Chris Carson.

