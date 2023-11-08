Joshua Palmer injury update: Latest on Chargers WR for Fantasy Football Week 10

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Joshua Palmer was placed on the injured reserve on Sunday.

Palmer suffered a knee injury in Week 7 but was able to play in Week 8. However, he reaggravated the injury running a route. Now, with Palmer on injured reserve, what is his status for Week 10 and the rest of the season?

Joshua Palmer injury update

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Joshua Palmer reaggravated his injury

Joshua Palmer will miss the next three games after being placed on injured reserve before the Los Angeles Chargers Week 9 win over the New York Jets.

After being placed on injured reserve, players must miss four games, and Palmer's first was in Week 9.

Following the news of being placed on injured reserve, Palmer shared an Instagram post sharing his feelings.

"I could never quit on my guys. I must've missed the part that said stop if it hurts."

Palmer was able to return to the game in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears but was ultimately placed on injured reserve to let him get completely healthy.

What happened to Joshua Palmer?

Joshua Palmer suffered a knee injury during the Los Angeles Chargers Week 7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Palmer was able to play in Week 8 despite logging just one limited practice, and in the first quarter, injured the knee again while running a route. Although he was able to finish the game, he did have a noticeable limp and couldn't practice ahead of Week 9, so the Chargers placed him on injured reserve.

When will Joshua Palmer return?

Joshua Palmer is not eligible to be activated off the injured reserve until after the Baltimore Ravens game on Nov. 26. Meaning, the first time he can play again is on Dec. 3 against the New England Patriots and he can play in the final six games for the Chargers.

With Palmer on injured reserve, it gives other receivers like Quentin Johnston and Jalen Guyton a chance to get needed reps, according to coach Brandon Staley.

"I think it's a big opportunity for the whole group," coach Brandon Staley said. "When I look at the guys that we're going to have step up, it's not going to just be the receiver position. It's going to have to be the tight ends and the backs too...

"I think Quentin, every time he goes out there, he's improving," Staley said. "As long as he can continue that progress, then good things are going to happen. We feel confident in that group."

This season, Palmer has caught 23 passes for 377 yards and a touchdown.