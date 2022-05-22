"Nobody likes to be critical of them" - NFL analyst calls out preferential treatment meted out to Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers get preferential treatment, according to Joy Taylor, and she is not too happy about it. Taylor is an analyst on the popular Fox show, The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

She used her position to highlight what she believes are inconsistencies in the responses of fans and experts to the Packers’ playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The No. 1 seeded Green Bay were humbled by the 49ers in the NFC divisional round, losing 13-10 in an uninspiring effort, as Rodgers failed to find the endzone. Taylor said that despite their poor performance, they weren't criticised properly.

"They had a catastrophic ending to a season, one of the worst ever in the league and got a complete pass as the Packers always do, because nobody likes to be critical of the Packers. I know it's a thing but that was a disaster, totally if it was any other team, if it was any other team with the season that they had, as loud as Aaron Rodgers was they'd still be getting roasted on every show, every day but because it's the Packers it's like oh well."

Herd was in agreement with Taylor's assessment, which may not surprise many as he is often vocal in his criticism of the 4 x MVP and 10-time Pro Bowler. AR12 took his time to decide before confirming he would take the field for Green Bay in 2021, and went on to have an incredible regular season before the surprise playoff loss.

Are Rodgers and Green Bay Packers immune from criticism?

Rodgers is one of the most polarising figures in the NFL. But in the last couple of years, he seems to have been at the centre of multiple controversial incidents, none more so than last year.

He was less than honest about his immunisation status, for which he received heavy criticism from many quarters. He then followed that up with a highly contentious appearance on the Pat McAfee show.

Greg Price @greg_price11 AARON RODGERS: "This idea that it's the pandemic of the unvaccinated, it's a just a total lie… If the vaccine is so great, then how come people are still getting covid and spreading covid?... Personal health decision should be private." AARON RODGERS: "This idea that it's the pandemic of the unvaccinated, it's a just a total lie… If the vaccine is so great, then how come people are still getting covid and spreading covid?... Personal health decision should be private." https://t.co/O8BspdAdgS

People have had plenty to say about some of the GB legend's personal choices. But there does appear to be a narrative with some in the media that Rodgers and Green Bay have been given a pass for their failings on the field.

Get Up @GetUpESPN



: "It seems like a lot of people want to give him a pass! ... The honest truth is, he hasn't delivered the way we expect greats to deliver in the playoffs!"



: "Recency bias at its highest!" Is Aaron Rodgers to blame for the Packers playoff loss? 🤔 @mspears96 : "It seems like a lot of people want to give him a pass! ... The honest truth is, he hasn't delivered the way we expect greats to deliver in the playoffs!" @SaturdayJeff : "Recency bias at its highest!" Is Aaron Rodgers to blame for the Packers playoff loss? 🤔@mspears96: "It seems like a lot of people want to give him a pass! ... The honest truth is, he hasn't delivered the way we expect greats to deliver in the playoffs!"@SaturdayJeff: "Recency bias at its highest!" https://t.co/XVy0ra0dwC

One thing is certain, the championship window for the AR12-led Green Bay Packers is closing. If he was to finish his career with only a single Super Bowl, would that be considered a disappointment?

Edited by Akshay Saraswat