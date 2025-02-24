Juan Thornhill drops 1-word message after Browns cut 2x Super Bowl champ

Juan Thornhill began his career as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs after being selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft. After winning his second Super Bowl with the organization during the 2022 season, he joined the Cleveland Browns in free agency.

After missing six games in each of his two seasons with the franchise and seeing his production dip, Thornhill was released on Monday. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the news, tweeting:

"The #Browns are releasing veteran S Juan Thornhill, sources say. The team and Thornhill’s camp spoke in recent days and the decision was made to part ways now, giving Thornhill a few weeks before free agency to find his next home. Thornhill had one year at $7m left on his deal."

Thornhill shared a one-word reaction to the news:

"Blessed 🖤"

In two seasons with the Browns, Thornhill recorded 103 total tackles (72 solo), one tackle for loss, three quarterback hits and four passes defended. He failed to record an interception during his tenure with the franchise after recording at least one in each of his four seasons with the Chiefs.

Juan Thornhill's Cleveland Browns tenure summed up in tweet

Juan Thornhill's struggles with the Cleveland Browns did not go unnoticed by fans.

X user Max Loeb shared just how bad the two-year stretch was for the veteran safety on Monday:

"Juan Thornhill: - 45th Ranked Safety (Min. 20% of Team Snaps) in the NFL in 2024, via PFF - 53rd Ranked Safety (Min. 20% of Team Snaps) in the NFL in 2023, via PFF - 11th Ranked Defender on the #Browns (Min. 20% of Team Snaps) in 2024, via PFF - 12th Ranked Defender on the #Browns (Min. 20% of Team Snaps) in 2023, via PFF - Played 11/17 Games in 2024, 12/18 Games in 2023 - 0 INTs, 4 PBUs Across those 23 Games Great veteran presence who came in and affected the defense but... seemed like the writing was always on the wall."

While Thornhill's production regressed in his first season with the Browns, the team finished with an 11-6 record and reached the postseason. After a 3-14 finish in 2024, it appears that Cleveland could be leaning towards a full rebuild, clearing the way for younger players to receive more playing time.

