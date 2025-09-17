JuJu Smith-Schuster drops 2-word reaction as fiancée Laura Kruk rocks backless Chiefs merch for Week 2 game vs. Eagles

JuJu Smith-Schuster reacted to his fiancée, Laura Kruk's, pictures from her game day outing on social media. The NFL star is preparing for his second back-to-back season with the Kansas City Chiefs and is looking forward to having another fabulous year.Kruk cheered for her fiancé and the Chiefs for their Week 2 game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. She posted the snaps with a short caption and a red heart emoji.&quot;go chiefs &amp; go 9&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJuJu Smith-Schuster gushed over his fiancée and reacted to the post with a two-word response.&quot;My Queen :)&quot; he wrote.JuJu Smith-Schuster reacts to fiancée Laura Kruk's IG post/@laura_kruk •Laura Kruk attended the game sporting the Chiefs' red color. She wore a backless red top with the number “9” on the front and paired it with white pants. She carried a transparent purse and a white scarf.It’s the ninth year for Smith-Schuster in the NFL. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017 and has since played for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 and then with the New England Patriots before returning to the Chiefs in 2024.The Chiefs have played two of their regular-season matchups but have had a tough start. They lost the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, and on Monday, the Eagles defeated them 20-17. They will next face the New York Giants on Sept. 22.Laura Kruk marks anniversary with heartfelt message for JuJu Smith-SchusterOn Sept. 8, JuJu Smith-Schuster’s fiancée, Laura Kruk, shared a few pictures to celebrate their first engagement anniversary. The Chiefs' wide receiver proposed to her on a yacht in Nantucket Island last year.Kruk penned a heartfelt message to celebrate the anniversary.&quot;I can’t believe we got engaged one year ago!! Time has flown and I love you more than ever. Cannot wait to be your wife,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSmith-Schuster’s fiancée shared a beautiful snap of them posing by the beachside in matching white outfits. She looked elegant in a gown, which she styled with a messy bun, while the NFL star wore a white shirt and black pants as they walked barefoot on the beach.