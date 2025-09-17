  • home icon
  • NFL
  • JuJu Smith-Schuster drops 2-word reaction as fiancée Laura Kruk rocks backless Chiefs merch for Week 2 game vs. Eagles

JuJu Smith-Schuster drops 2-word reaction as fiancée Laura Kruk rocks backless Chiefs merch for Week 2 game vs. Eagles

By Ankita Yadav
Published Sep 17, 2025 04:30 GMT
JuJu Smith-Schuster
JuJu Smith-Schuster fiancée Laura Kruk (Image Source: Instagram/@laura_kruk)

JuJu Smith-Schuster reacted to his fiancée, Laura Kruk's, pictures from her game day outing on social media. The NFL star is preparing for his second back-to-back season with the Kansas City Chiefs and is looking forward to having another fabulous year.

Ad

Kruk cheered for her fiancé and the Chiefs for their Week 2 game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. She posted the snaps with a short caption and a red heart emoji.

"go chiefs & go 9" she wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

JuJu Smith-Schuster gushed over his fiancée and reacted to the post with a two-word response.

"My Queen :)" he wrote.
JuJu Smith-Schuster reacts to fianc&eacute;e Laura Kruk&#039;s IG post/@laura_kruk &bull;
JuJu Smith-Schuster reacts to fiancée Laura Kruk's IG post/@laura_kruk •

Laura Kruk attended the game sporting the Chiefs' red color. She wore a backless red top with the number “9” on the front and paired it with white pants. She carried a transparent purse and a white scarf.

Ad

It’s the ninth year for Smith-Schuster in the NFL. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017 and has since played for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 and then with the New England Patriots before returning to the Chiefs in 2024.

The Chiefs have played two of their regular-season matchups but have had a tough start. They lost the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, and on Monday, the Eagles defeated them 20-17. They will next face the New York Giants on Sept. 22.

Ad

Laura Kruk marks anniversary with heartfelt message for JuJu Smith-Schuster

On Sept. 8, JuJu Smith-Schuster’s fiancée, Laura Kruk, shared a few pictures to celebrate their first engagement anniversary. The Chiefs' wide receiver proposed to her on a yacht in Nantucket Island last year.

Kruk penned a heartfelt message to celebrate the anniversary.

"I can’t believe we got engaged one year ago!! Time has flown and I love you more than ever. Cannot wait to be your wife," she wrote.
Ad

Smith-Schuster’s fiancée shared a beautiful snap of them posing by the beachside in matching white outfits. She looked elegant in a gown, which she styled with a messy bun, while the NFL star wore a white shirt and black pants as they walked barefoot on the beach.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications