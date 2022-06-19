JuJu Smith-Schuster opens up on adjusting to the playbook in Kansas City with Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes, star quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, has been dazzling fans of the team and the NFL since he took over the starting job in 2018. JuJu Smith-Schuster was the latest witness to Mahomes' brilliance.

Smith-Schuster arrived in Kansas from the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason. He recently spoke to reporters about witnessing one of Mahomes' patented no-look passes for the first time in a practice, saying the following:

“He did the no-look pass today, and I was just like, ‘Wow.’ He even got me, and I was just on the sideline. That’s Patrick for you. That’s what I have to expect.”

Smith-Schuster has joined the Chiefs with hopes of trying to replace the production of former receiver Tyreek Hill, who was traded to the Miami Dolphins in the offseason.

The 25-year-old was drafted by the Steelers in 2017 and made an instant impact with the team. In just his second season, Smith-Schuster was named to the Pro Bowl (as an alternate) after recording a team-high 111 receptions. He also had 1,426 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Will Patrick Mahomes get the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl in 2022?

Patrick Mahomes will hope to lead the Kansas City Chiefs back to the Super Bowl

The 2022 iteration of the Kansas City Chiefs will look a bit different than it did in 2021. The primary reason for that is that the team will now be without Hill, a former All-Pro receiver that the team drafted out of West Alabama in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Despite being a fifth-rounder, Hill quickly became one of the stars of the NFL. He is widely regarded as the fastest receiver in the league, and his speed made things much easier for Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy Reid, and the Chiefs' offense.

Hill's ability to stretch the field placed fear into the hearts of opponents, causing them to play two deep safeties. This type of coverage opened up the middle of the field for future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce and others.

But now, with Hill gone, can Patrick Mahomes find a way to keep the offense on track? The Chiefs have added Smith-Schuster as well as Marquez Valdes-Scantling from the Green Bay Packers this offseason.

The 2022 NFL Draft also saw the team select receiver Christian Watson in the second round out of North Dakota State University. Watson, at 6'5" and 208 pounds also runs a 4.36 40-yard dash.

His speed makes him a candidate to help stretch the defense in place of Hill. Watson's height gives Patrick Mahomes a receiver that has a large catch radius on contested catches.

Coach Reid is a mastermind on the offensive side of the ball, so he will also look to keep the ship afloat and remain productive by putting up points. Stay tuned to see if the Chiefs can get back to the top without the player affectionately known as "The Cheetah" on their team.

