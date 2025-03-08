JuJu Smith-Schuster reacts to Chiefs signing WR Hollywood Brown to $11,000,000 deal

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster reacted after the team decided to bring back Hollywood Brown on a one-year, $11 million deal. The former Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals player didn't have the easiest tenure with the Chiefs, but he could make an impact as the AFC West team made it to the Super Bowl.

Once the news was out, many reacted, including Smith-Schuster, who took to Instagram story and used two emojis to celebrate Brown's return to the team.

Smith-Schuster's story

The Chiefs couldn't get the job done and missed the chance to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls. The franchise was expected to go through some changes after the Philadelphia Eagles demolished them 40-22 in the big game.

The wide receiver room lost Rashee Rice, Mecole Hardman and Skyy Moore during the 2024 season to injuries. Smith-Schuster, Brown and Xavier Worthy had to step up and try to lead this team to the promised land, but they fell short to the Eagles.

Hollywood Brown played two regular-season games in 2024, posting nine receptions for 91 receiving yards. His postseason numbers weren't much better, as he caught five passes for 50 receiving yards in three games. The 27-year-old wide receiver was expected to make a bigger impact on the team, and this new deal should give him the chance to do so.

As for Smith-Schuster, he played 14 games, posting 18 receptions for 231 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He also had a discreet postseason, catching four passes for 76 receiving yards in three matches.

The Chiefs have dealt with serious injuries in the last year, and Worthy added another reason to worry for the defending AFC champions.

Chiefs agreed to bring back Hollywood Brown after Xavier Worthy's arrest

While Hollywood Brown is back with the Kansas City Chiefs, rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy put himself in a complex position after several reports said he was arrested on Saturday morning after an alleged domestic dispute.

Worthy became the leader of the receiving corps during the season, ending his first NFL campaign with an eight-catch, 157-yard and two-touchdown Super Bowl performance. His situation is not as positive now, and the Chiefs might be looking for options to add to the wide receiver room.

Rashee Rice suffered a season-ending injury last season and could be suspended in 2025 due to his participation in a car accident last year.

