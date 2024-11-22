Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster turned 28 years old on Friday. Although he is in the midst of the regular season with the Chiefs, his fiancee took time to celebrate his big day.

Laura Kruk posted a heartfelt video on Instagram, showcasing her favorite moments with the wide receiver.

"Happy birthday fiancé!! I love you more than anything, I truly can’t imagine life without you. Cheers to many more!!!" she wrote.

Some of the clips in the special birthday post included the celebration of Super Bowl LVII with the Chiefs, vacations they took together and just some fun downtime.

Kruk and Smith-Schuster announced their engagement in September. Photos of the proposal while on a boat on Nantucket Island were included in the engagement announcement post on Instagram. It's unknown how long the couple had been together before their engagement, but the first time Kruk appeared on the wide receiver's social media was in March.

Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is 100% healthy

JuJu Smith-Schuster returned to the Kansas City Chiefs at the start of the 2024 NFL season, just weeks after being released by the New England Patriots. Before spending the 2023 season with the Patriots, Smith-Schuster spent one season with the Chiefs, where he won Super Bowl LVII.

Smith-Schuster's return to the Chiefs was dampened after he suffered a hamstring injury in Week 7. He then missed four games before returning to the lineup in the Week 11 loss to the Buffalo Bills. On Sunday, Kansas City put a limit on how much time Smith-Schuster saw on the field.

On Wednesday, he said he was completely healthy and 100% for this week's matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

JuJu Smith-Schuster played seven games this season, starting four of those games. He has just ten receptions for 155 receiving yards and one touchdown. He has been used as an added weapon in the Chiefs offense as injuries have decimated their wide receiving squad early in the season.

