JuJu Smith-Schuster seemingly takes shot at Bill Belichick during Patriots OTAs: "The vibes are WAY better"

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • NFL Playoff Chances 2024-25
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • JuJu Smith-Schuster seemingly takes shot at Bill Belichick during Patriots OTAs: "The vibes are WAY better"

JuJu Smith-Schuster seemingly takes shot at Bill Belichick during Patriots OTAs: "The vibes are WAY better"

By Henrique Bulio
Modified May 22, 2024 01:07 GMT
New England Patriots v Pittsburgh Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster says the Patriots are happier

The New England Patriots have entered a new era. After more than two decades of Bill Belichick, the team is enjoying a new presence on the sidelines, with former linebacker Jerod Mayo taking over head coach duties - he played under Belichick and was even his assistant the year before.

However, the feeling around the franchise is totally different, if we're to believe some of the players. Belichick's hard coaching style is not a secret to anyone who has followed the NFL for a long time, and it worked when they were winning with Tom Brady on the roster; when you're losing and your coach follows a hard line, well, players aren't going to take it.

JuJu Smith-Schuster is one of the biggest examples there is: he has played under Mike Tomlin, who's a role model on how to treat your players, and Belichick as well. So it was interesting to hear what he said about the current feel around the locker room:

"Wait til you see the locker room. The vibes are way better."

Why did Bill Belichick leave the Patriots?

Belichick's second stint with the franchise (the first took place in 1996, still as an assistant to Bill Parcells) brought a level of success that would never have been imagined. Hired in 2000 after his famous "dismissal" as coach of the New York Jets, the head coach created an immensely successful partnership with quarterback Tom Brady, who led the team on the field between 2001 and 2019.

Together, the two drove the most successful dynasty in league history, totaling six rings, nine Super Bowl appearances and 17 division titles.

Belichick's departure happened after a string of turbulent Patriots seasons under the historic coach. After Brady's departure in 2020, the Patriots only made one playoff appearance out of four opportunities. The lack of offensive production weighed heavily in the last two years, especially with the strong regression of Mac Jones and the controversies surrounding the coach's coaching staff.

The relationship between Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick, once excellent, was also the subject of controversy in recent years. Although there are no public reports of a fight, comments made to the press in recent years have left the impression that something wasn't right in Foxborough. With four years of unsatisfactory results for a team accustomed to success, the owner decided in January that the franchise should follow another path.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी