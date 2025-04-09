JuJu Smith-Schuster sends 4-word message as fiancée Laura Kruk celebrates "love" at friend's Arizona wedding

The weekend was pretty exciting for Kansas City Chiefs star JuJu Smith-Schuster and his fiancée Laura Kruk. The couple traveled to Arizona for their friends' wedding in Sedona. On Monday, Kruk shared moments with the wide receiver from the wedding via her Instagram.

Kruk's post featured a series of pictures with Smith-Schuster. In the first picture, the wide receiver hugged Kruk from behind, followed by a snapshot in which the couple shared a romantic moment.

The wide receiver opted for a cream-color suit that he paired with a white shirt and similar-shaded sneakers. As for Kruk, she wore a light brown full-length dress with white heels.

"celebrating love with my love," Kruk captioned her IG post.

On Sunday, Laura Kruk shared another Instagram post from her Arizona vacation. In the post, the couple posed for some pictures at Sedona Golf Resort. Kruk opted for an olive green dress while JuJu Smith-Schuster wore an off-white T-shirt with white pants.

"got to celebrate one of my fav couples this past weekend," Kruk captioned her IG post.

JuJu Smith-Schuster's fiancée Laura Kruk celebrates another year of togetherness with WR

Before making their trip to Arizona, the couple celebrated their anniversary last month. On the special occasion, Laura Kruk shared an Instagram recap featuring her best memories with JuJu Smith-Schuster.

In the caption, Kruk expressed her love for the wide receiver, as she wrote:

"forevever in our own little world another year doing life with my fav person & cheers to many more:)"

While it hasn't been public yet when the couple started dating, the two got engaged in an intimate ceremony in September 2024. The couple made a trip to Nantucket Island and exchanged rings on a yacht. They later broke the news to fans via a joint social media post.

As for JuJu Smith-Schuster, the wide receiver will be entering his second season with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025. After maintaining consistency in his performance, fans would be looking forward to expecting greater things from him in the upcoming season.

