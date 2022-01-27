"I declare bankruptcy!" - Julian Edelman had a hilarious response to losing $100K bet on Bucs vs Patriots Super Bowl prediction

Julian Edelman is happily retired from the NFL, but the former Patriots wide receiver isn't exactly keeping the league at arm's length. A couple of weeks ago, Edelman placed a massive bet on seeing his alma mater and his former quarterback playing for the Lombardi trophy in the Super Bowl.

The bet didn't survive the first round of the playoffs, costing Julian Edelman $100K.play

It is unclear how Edelman took the news on the night of the Patriots' blowout loss, but on Twitter, he posted a hilarious response about his financial health after the loss. The tweet shows a GIF taken from The Office, when Michael Scott (Steve Carrell) declared bankruptcy.

The quote was simple and to the point:

"I. Declare. Bankruptcyyyyyy!!!!"

In the episode, Scott took the idea of declaring bankruptcy to literally mean he needed to announce it verbally in a public place.

The wide receiver used the GIF of Scott screaming bankruptcy to represent his feelings on losing $100K. However, he gave it a twist, replacing Scott's face with his own using a deep fake. You can see Edelman's tweet here.

Earlier this month, the wide receiver posted a video on social media of him telling his parents that he spent $100K on a bet. One is hoping a video surfaces of their reaction when he tells them he lost the money.

However, no such video has been made.

Julian Edelman's retirement and legacy

Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots

With 2021 almost wrapped up, his first season in retirement has also come to a close. He retired after a rough 2020 season that saw him battle injuries constantly.

He finished with only six credited games, 21 catches for 315 yards and zero touchdowns.

In his career, he had five seasons in which he earned at least 850 yards. He had three seasons in which he earned more than 1,000 yards.

With Brady, he helped the Patriots to multiple Super Bowl wins. However, his most famous play came against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

During the famous 28-3 comeback, the wide receiver was able to catch a ball while rolling around on the ground with a defender, snatching the ball one centimeter off the ground.

Without that catch, Brady and Edelman would have had one less Super Bowl ring.

He was also named MVP of Super Bowl LIII when he helped the Patriots defeat the Rams 13-3 catching 10 of 12 passes for 141 yards.

Coming into the season, there was some hope that he would follow in Rob Gronkowski's footsteps in coming out of retirement to join Brady in Tampa Bay. Of course, that never materialized and, considering the wide receiver didn't even come close to a football field in 2021, his days seem officially done in the NFL.

