Julian Edelman belittles Alex Smith for criticizing Tom Brady: "You're not that guy to talk about the GOAT"

The New England Patriots' veteran wide receiver, Julian Edelman, criticized Alex Smith for his recent comment about Tom Brady's statement regarding the lack of excellence in the NFL. Brady had expressed his opinion about the mediocrity in the league, to which Smith responded, questioning Brady's opinion as he is an active participant in the NFL.

Smith also questioned if that means it diminishes Brady's last Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Following Smith's comments, Edelman had some words for the 39-year NFL veteran on Cam Newton's 4th&1 podcast:

"He can say what he wants, but you know, you got to think about it like this - for 20 years, each one of those teams designed their team to try to beat us every single year."

"Alex Smith is not even that guy ... You're not THAT guy, pal. You're not that guy, Alex. I love watching the comeback commercials ... You're not that guy to talk about the GOAT like that."

Edelman cites Colin Kaepernick taking over his job and Brady and the Patriots knocking him out of the playoffs as reasons Smith shouldn't criticize Brady.

"At the end, Alex Smith did really well ... But Kap [Kaepernick] came in and took it and then he came over and played with the Chiefs. We played him a couple times in playoffs and knocked them out. So I mean, it was easy to get there I guess. You were part of that road."

It shouldn't be a surprise that Edelman has Brady's back, as the two played with each other for 11 years.

As of right now, Alex Smith has yet to respond to Edelman's comments, and whether or not he will remains to be seen.

Julian Edelman's NFL career

Julian Edelman was drafted in the seventh round by the New England Patriots in 2009. However, he became a top receiving option for the Patriots and Tom Brady in 2013, which was his first season recording over 1,000 receptions.

With New England, Edelman won three Super Bowls and was also named Super MVP in 2018.

In his career, Edelman recorded 620 receptions for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns. He also added 1,442 yards and five receiving touchdowns in 19 career playoff games with the Patriots.