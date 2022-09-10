"Screw these people" - Julian Edelman provides insight into Bill Belichick's mindset as people question Patriots HC over his new-look coaching system

Bill Belichick is entering his 24th season as head coach of the New England Patriots. Former New England Patriot wide receiver Julian Edelman is familiar with the head coach. Edelman played his entire NFL career with the Patriots. He won three Super Bowls and a Super Bowl MVP with the team.

In a recent interview, Edelman was asked about the head coach and his coaching system this season. The former NFL wide receiver said that the concerns about the Patriots' offensive staff will have the head coach fired up and will bring a "screw these people" mindset this season:

“I think this has kind of fired him up, probably. This is a new challenge for Coach Belichick. He’s a competitor. He’s probably sitting, like, ‘F everyone for talking about this. Screw these people. They don’t know what they are."

“You know how Bill is when he gets in that auditorium. No one knows anything but the men in this room. And that’s what they’re gonna go with.”

Edelman added that the decision to have Matt Patricia and Joe Judge as the Patriots' top offensive assistants entering the 2022 season was questioned. However, he said Belichick could make it work:

"This is a little alarming when you hear a defensive coach is going to be calling plays or special teams coordinator, head coaches calling plays. That’s a little alarming. But if anyone can get this and do this, it is Bill Belichick.”

NESN @NESN



Julian Edelman is openly concerned about Matt Patricia potentially calling plays for the Patriots. "It's a little alarming."Julian Edelman is openly concerned about Matt Patricia potentially calling plays for the Patriots. wp.me/pch2rN-6wBw "It's a little alarming."Julian Edelman is openly concerned about Matt Patricia potentially calling plays for the Patriots. wp.me/pch2rN-6wBw

He admitted that there could be issues for the team if the offense starts out at a slow pace. Patricia will likely to be the offensive playcaller and the offensive line coach. However, many are concerned because Patricia and Judge have little experience coaching offensively.

Belichick and his offensive assistants entering this season

Patriots assistants Matt Patricia (l) and Joe Judge (r)

When Matt Patricia started out with the Patriots, he was an offensive assistant and assistant offensive line coach (2004 - 2005). He was the team's defensive coordinator for six seasons before taking the Detroit Lions head coaching job in 2018. After he was fired by the Lions in 2020, he returned to the Patriots as an assistant head coach. He is now a senior advisor.

Joe Judge was the special teams assistant and later special teams coordinator for the Patriots from 2012 - 2019. In 2019, he also coached wide receivers. The following year, he took over as New York Giants head coach and was fired after last season. He'll be coaching the quarterbacks this season.

Albert Breer @AlbertBreer



• Joe Judge is offensive ass't/quarterbacks.

• Matt Patricia is senior football advisor/offensive line.

• Steve Belichick and Jerod Mayo are LBs coaches.



So ... New England doesn't have an OC or DC (by title). The @Patriots have announced coaching staff titles (finally) ...• Joe Judge is offensive ass't/quarterbacks.• Matt Patricia is senior football advisor/offensive line.• Steve Belichick and Jerod Mayo are LBs coaches.So ... New England doesn't have an OC or DC (by title). The @Patriots have announced coaching staff titles (finally) ...• Joe Judge is offensive ass't/quarterbacks.• Matt Patricia is senior football advisor/offensive line.• Steve Belichick and Jerod Mayo are LBs coaches.So ... New England doesn't have an OC or DC (by title).

Despite the lack of coaching offense between the two coaches, we'll see how Belichick and the Patriots offense look this season.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Mass Live and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Patriots offense be fine under Matt Patricia and Joe Judge? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe