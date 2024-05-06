Julian Edelman clowns Tom Brady over plastic surgery claims

Tom Brady, once again, found himself plastered across the zeitgeist on Monday morning following an eye-popping Sunday. The former Patriots and Buccaneers quarterback featured in "The Roast of Tom Brady" broadcasted live on Netflix.

For over three hours, stars from the quarterback's past, comedians and celebrities from Nikki Glaser to Julian Edelman and Bill Belichick took turns roasting the quarterback. Edelman had one of the dozens of memorable quotes from the event, taking aim at the quarterback's physical appearance and mental capacity for humor:

“When we played together, Tom, you used to scream ‘Laser focus! Laser focus!’ Now that’s what he screams at his plastic surgeon. Who’s laughing now, Tom? Not you because your face can’t move and you don’t have a sense of humor.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Of course, it isn't known whether the most accomplished quarterback of all time has gone under the knife. However, for several years, fans have accused the former quarterback of receiving plastic surgery in an effort to maintain a youthful appearance.

Some even claimed that he has received hair transplants, Botox, and work on his teeth. Nothing has ever been confirmed by the former quarterback.

Roast of Tom Brady becomes the Roast of Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski at Netflix Is A Joke Fest's "The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady"

While the quarterback's name was plastered on the event's title, many jokes were made at the cost of the quarterback's associates. From Randy Moss to Robert Kraft, seemingly every big name from the quarterback's time with the Patriots took flak.

Expand Tweet

Also, almost every guest launched jokes about Rob Gronkowski's intelligence after Nikki Glaser did a bit in which she impersonated the tight end. She slammed the former tight end with NSFW jokes, accusing him of being affected by CTE and lacking any form of intelligence.

"You are not really as dumb as you look and sound and act and are" may have been her least offensive joke directed at the tight end.

Gronkowski appeared to take the harsh jokes in stride, later delivering his own response.

During his time on stage, Rob Gronkowski and Brady took a shot of alcohol together, and in typical Gronk fashion, he spiked the shot glass on the ground, eliciting a large response from the crowd.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "The Roast of Tom Brady" and H/T Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback