"Julian Edelman comeback?" - Tom Brady's recent video working out with former Patriots teammate sparks intrigue among NFL fans

Since Tom Brady returned to the NFL after just a month of retirement, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been bringing some familiar faces to town as they reload the roster. A recent workout video has fans believing former New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman could come out of retirement himself and rejoin Brady and other former Patriots in Florida.

Tom Brady just shared this…



Julian Edelman comeback?



Tom Brady just shared this…Julian Edelman comeback?

Many fans quickly started to freak out on Twitter about Edelman's possible return to the NFL, but there is a sense that Tom Brady himself might just be having fun by teasing fans. NESN's Zack Cox shared that the video is from last summer, even though Brady just recently posted it.

FYI on the the Julian Edelman video Tom Brady just posted: It's not from a new workout. Videos from the same day were shared last summer.

Whether the clip is old or new, there could be some truth behind Julian Edelman returning to the NFL. Fans obviously are intrigued about the former Patriots receiver catching passes from Brady again.

Patriots fans who are getting flashbacks from the good ole days in New England, but wish the reunion was happening in Foxborough instead:

Others believe it's teasing something other than a return to the NFL. One fan bets it's to promote a future television show of Edelman's that may feature Tom Brady:

$10 says it's a promo for a new tv show or something he's doing outside of football. No way he plays again. He loved New England too much with the way he went out.

A certain current New England Patriots player by the name of Matt Judon is calling for a reunion to occur, whether it's in New England or Tampa Bay:

While Patriots fans are disgusted that Edelman would leave behind New England and follow Brady and Gronk to the Bucs, Tampa Bay fans are relishing in the opportunity to get Edelman:

If Julian Edelman coming out of retirement to play one season in Tampa w Brady just knowwwww

If the Bucs bought in Julian Edelman on a vet min and let him just be a third down game breaker, I would not hate that.

Where would Julian Edelman fit with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay?

There is no confirmation that Tom Brady is trying to recruit Julian Edelman to Tampa Bay like he did with Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown, but the Bucs would be willing to do it if it made Brady happy. The Green Bay Packers brought back Randall Cobb to please Aaron Rodgers, so anything is possible.

But where would Edelman fit on the roster? There is already Mike Evans, and Chris Godwin was tagged and signed long-term. The offense lost Antonio Brown as a crucial No.3, but signed Russell Gage as a replacement. Behind those three, there is still little excitement with Tyler Johnson, Breshad Perriman and Scotty Miller.

Gage isn't a bad No.3 but he's also the best option at the moment. Edelman could have a chance to come in and, at least, split time with Gage as a starter. But we don't know just how healthy Edelman's knee is or how he would play in a live game, rather than just playing catch with Tom Brady. It's, at least, a 50/50 chance of returning to the NFL right now.

