  • Julian Edelman criticizes Aaron Rodgers’ unexcused absence from Jets minicamp as a "bad look"

Julian Edelman criticizes Aaron Rodgers’ unexcused absence from Jets minicamp as a "bad look"

By Rit Nanda
Modified Jun 22, 2024 19:35 GMT
Julian Edelman criticizes Aaron Rodgers&rsquo; unexcused absence from Jets minicamp as a &quot;bad look&quot;
Julian Edelman criticizes Aaron Rodgers’ unexcused absence from Jets minicamp as a "bad look"

Julian Edelman had his most successful years with Tom Brady and considers himself to be an Aaron Rodgers fan. So, when he weighs up the Jets quarterback's unexcused absence from mandatory minicamp after he was supposed to have the same transformative effect as his former Patriots colleague did when moved to the Buccaneers, that is something we must cover.

Julian Edelman said that the Jets quarterback missing the mandatory minicamp was a bad look because they have some new wide receivers and offensive linemen that they have gotten through the draft. And not practicing with them when he had the opportunity was not something that the former Patriots receiver took kindly, saying,

"You can’t tell me — I’m a big Aaron Rodgers fan, but if I was in that locker room and Aaron Rodgers wasn’t there for three days on the mandatory minicamps — having played four snaps off on injury, when we have two new receivers, we have a bunch of new linemen that we added to the team, with a CBA that doesn’t allow us to practice a lot."
also-read-trending Trending

Julian Edelman was so sure that he said there would have been multiple people in the locker room wondering where the supposed leader was when he did not give a concrete reason for his absence from the mandatory minicamp. He also said that if the Jets have a perfect start, it will all be forgotten but that is tough in a competitive league like the NFL, adding on The Herd,

"I guarantee there’s four or five guys…in that locker room, sitting there like, ‘Where’s he at?’ Now, if they start 4-0, no one’s going to care. But this is the NFL. I think it’s a bad look for your leader for whatever reason to go and miss an unexcused absence."

Julian Edelman compares Aaron Rodgers unfavorably to Tom Brady

Julian Edelman has had the fortune to work with the greatest quarterback of all time, who set the benchmark of how a veteran quarterback should behave. And having seen him with the Patriots, the former New England wide receiver said that the GOAT never missed a mandatory minicamp as Aaron Rodgers has done here. He commented,

"I mean, I was with Tom Brady in his 23rd year, and he started missing OTAs here and there, but he was still there. (He) never missed a mandatory minicamp. I just thought it was a bad look."

Aaron Rodgers has stirred up a hornet's nest with his unexcused absence but when a receiver who played with the GOAT weighs in, maybe it is time to take it seriously.

