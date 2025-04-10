Julian Edelman drops 3-word message after getting nominated for Patriots' Hall of Fame

Julian Edelman spent his entire career with the New England Patriots and established himself as a legend of their franchise. He has a long list of accomplishments, including winning three Super Bowl rings and being named the MVP for one of them.
The Patriots are clearly well aware of how important he was to their dynastic run that lasted two decades, with Edelman being a part of the team for 12 years. They recently named him one of the three nominees to potentially be inducted into their Hall of Fame this year.
Edelman commented from his X account with just three words:
"In great company"
He is joined on the ballot by other franchise legends Logan Mankins and Adam Vinatieri for their 2025 Hall of Fame class. Mankins was a staple along their offensive line, while Vinatieri is considered to be one of the greatest kickers in NFL history. This includes converting on many important kicking attempts in the playoffs, including game-winning Super Bowl field goals.
Their dynasty was defined by the incredble success of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, but it took more than just a legendary head coach and the greatest quarterback of all time. Julian Edelman was one of their key contributors along the way, and while he is by no means an iconic player in NFL history, he has a chance to be enshrined as one of the greats in Patriots franchise history.
Julian Edelman stepped up for Patriots dynasty
When looking Julian Edleman's career as a whole compared to other great wide receivers, his numbers don't really jump off of the page. He exceeded 1,000 yards just three times during his career and was never even selected to the Pro Bowl at any time.
Where he truly shined was in the playoffs, where he made of habit of stepping up for Tom Brady when it matered the most. He helped the team win three rings in a five-year span between the 2014 and 2018 seasons, leading all postseason players ion receptions in four of those years. He also led all playoff players in receiving yards in three of them.
Rob Gronkowski often gets the most credit for being Brady's best weapon during their dynasty, and deservedly so, but Julian Edelman was always a reliable contributor. He consistently dominated on short routes and played his best football in their biggest moments, which likely earned him his nomination for the Patriots Hall of Fame.
