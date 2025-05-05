Julian Edelman drops 3-word reaction to getting inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame

Julian Edelman spent his entire career with the New England Patriots before officially retiring following the 2021 NFL season. He won three Super Bowl rings during their dynastic run that lasted two decades and was even named the MVP of the game for one of them.

The value he brought to the franchise will be enshrined forever after he was recently announced as the newest member of the Patriots Hall of Fame. He represents the 37th player ever voted in and recently shared the news with his father, according to his X account. He included a simple message about how he feels about being inducted.

Edelman wrote:

"Honored and Grateful."

The process for Edelman being selected included a fan vote this year, which he won to earn his spot in the Patriots Hall of Fame, according to CBS Sports. He was on the ballot against kicker Adam Vinatieri and offensive lineman Logan Mankins, but he received the highest percentage in the fan voting among the trio of options.

Vinatieri and Edelman were both eligible for the first time this year, as the franchise requires four years of retirement before being allowed to appear on the ballot. Mankins has been a candidate for each of the past three years but has yet to get enough votes for his potential induction.

Julian Edelman will join his quarterback and long-time friend, Tom Brady, who was inducted with a special ceremony last year. Rather than their traditional Hall of Fame ceremony, they put together a special event for Brady, including retiring his No. 12 forever.

Brady won six Super Bowl rings and nine AFC championships in New England, so it was obviously well-deserved. While Edelman won't get the same treatment as Brady, and rightfully so, a ceremony will be held for his induction later this year. He will be joined by former coach Bill Parcells, who Robert Kraft recently announced as another 2025 inductee.

Julian Edelman's Hall of Fame career with Patriots

Julian Edelman

Julian Edelman was never named as an All-Pro in his NFL career, but his contributions for the New England Patriots were much more valuable than his overall numbers demonstrated. He consistently served as a clutch wide receiver for Tom Brady and was often targeted in the biggest moments of their most crucial games.

His performances during the NFL playoffs are legendary and what ultimately resulted in him being inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. This includes the third-most career receptions and receiving yards in postseason history, trailing only Travis Kelce and Jerry Rice. He also has the sixth-most receptions and fifth-most receiving yards in Super Bowl history, while being named the MVP in one of them.

