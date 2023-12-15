That’s it, then? Is this what Mac Jones is capable of? Should we be calling him a ‘bust’ now after three below-par seasons in the NFL? The criticism around New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones continues as we inch closer to the NFL playoffs.

The Patriots seem to have lost patience with Jones after watching him drop a slew of underwhelming performances that pushed Bill Belichick’s team out of the playoffs this campaign. The under-fire quarterback was replaced by backup quarterback Bailey Zappe on four occasions before losing his starting spot in Week 13’s clash against the Los Angeles Chargers two weeks ago.

The Patriots are 3-10 after Week 15 and the situation between Jones and the coaching staff seems beyond repair in New England. As per reports, even head coach Belichick’s 24-year-long tenure in New England is in danger.

Over the last few weeks, fans and analysts have raised concerns about Jones' future in Foxborough, but now, even former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has seen enough of the out-of-favor quarterback’s shortcomings.

“He's got to earn it [trust] back, but I don't think he's gonna have the opportunity. My guy had the case of the Yips. He was seeing ghosts out there and that could happen. He wasn't playing with his feet under him and it just looks like he lost his confidence,” Edelman said in the latest episode of Cam Newton’s 4th&1 podcast.

Mac Jones’ Patriots future in jeopardy with Bailey Zappe named as starting QB

New England Patriots have turned to backup QB Bailey Zappe to save face

The 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany, the 38-3 blowout defeat to the Dallas Cowboys, or the 38-0 thrashing at the hands of the New Orleans Saints at home, the calls to ditch the 2021 first-round pick only get louder as weeks pass by. Edelman raised a valid point on Jones' ability to lead the Patriots when the tough gets going.

“So when you start losing that [confidence], you are sort of second-guessing those things. It's gonna be hard to execute at this level. But am I out on him? It's a tough situation,” the three-time Super Bowl champion added.

The chaos in New England goes beyond Jones’ poor production, after all. The sputtering offensive unit and inconsistent shows from other playmakers have contributed to total disaster.

Jones’ downfall also indicates how coaching staff changes can affect more gameplay on the field. The 25-year-old has struggled to regain his form after earning Pro Bowl honors as a rookie in 2021. Ever since Josh McDaniels’ Foxborough departure in January 2022 for a stint at the Las Vegas Raiders, Jones has yet to live up to the expectations after a decent run in the 2021 NFL season.

Backup quarterback Zappe had a nervy outing at home against the Chargers in Week 13, but he stepped up in Pittsburgh to guide the Patriots to a 21-18 win over the Steelers a week later. The 24-year-old quarterback completed 19 of his 28 pass attempts for 240 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

The 2023 NFL campaign is all but over for the indifferent Patriots. Tough personnel decisions could see familiar faces depart, which also leaves Jones' future in limbo.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Cam Newton's 4th&1 podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.