Julian Edelman heartbroken as Tom Brady unretires alongside Rob Gronkowski while ditching ex-Patriots WR for special football event 

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 16, 2025 12:46 GMT
NCAA Basketball: North Carolina at Syracuse
Julian Edelman heartbroken as Tom Brady unretires alongside Rob Gronkowski while ditching ex-Patriots WR for special football event

NFL legend Tom Brady is coming out of retirement, sort of, to play in a one-off tournament next year. The seven-time Super Bowl winner will participate in an inaugural flag football tournament along with other football stars.

According to an announcement on Monday, Brady is collaborating with Fanatics, Fox Sports, and OBB Media for the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Saudi Arabia in March 2026.

ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed the news on X:

"Tom Brady is coming out of retirement, sort of, to join Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, CeeDee Lamb, Maxx Crosby, Rob Gronkowski, Sauce Gardner Myles Garrett and others for the Fanatics Flag Football Classic - a competitive flag football tournament taking place during Riyadh Season in Saudi Arabia on March 21, 2026.
"It will be Brady's first football action since retiring three years ago. Pete Carroll, Sean Payton, and Kyle Shanahan will be coaching the three teams."

While several former players will be joining Brady for the tournament, including Rob Gronkowski, his former New England Patriots teammate Joel Edelman won't be in Saudi Arabia. Edelman shared a popular meme on X to showcase his disappointment.

The tournament will reportedly follow Olympic-style flag football rules. It will be played on a 50-yard field with two 10-yard end zones and two 20-minute halves.

Tom.Brady shares excitement about opportunity to play competitive football again

This will be the first time Tom Brady will be playing a competitive football game since announcing his retirement in 2023. The Patriots icon shared his excitement for the tournament:

"Couldn’t be more excited to return to the field, get the competitive juices flowing alongside some of the game’s brightest stars and iconic legends, and bring a truly unique global sports event to fans everywhere during Riyadh Season.
"It’s awesome to be able to showcase the sport on such a global stage while joining together so many incredibly skilled athletes."

Brady spent more than two decades in the NFL, establishing himself as one of the greatest players. He has the opportunity to take the game's popularity to another level with his latest collaboration.

