Julian Edelman hints Bill Belichick and Patriots heading toward divorce

The New England Patriots enter the final week of the 2023-2024 regular season with a 4-12 record. This marks the worst season ever under head coach Bill Belichick.

The Patriots failed a second time to make the playoffs and be a winning team. They have struggled the past few years without Tom Brady. Some even think Belichick will be let go this off-season.

Julian Edelman, one of his former players, also feels this way. The former Super Bowl MVP appeared on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" and gave his views:

"Yes, it's gonna be an interesting situation. You know, I heard your take, you know, Bill's notorious for cutting guys a year two or three before they're out of that thing. And Bill's the first one to tell you that this is a production business. That's what he told us every time. I mean, I remember going in and negotiating with him on my last deal."

"He goes, 'What do you want?' I go, 'I want 20 for the next two.' He goes, 'Jules, you just hadn't'. I just won Super Bowl MVP, and he goes, 'look, Jules, you're 33 years old, 32 years when you're coming off an ACL, like, I can't give you that.' Like, that's the kind of guy he is."

"So this is gonna be a very tough conversation, because they're both gonna lay out their points."

"Mr. Kraft and Jonathan are probably gonna say look, well, we look at what we've done here and this situation or this side of the ball or this whatever, he's going to have his and it's going to have to come out some somewhere in between and hopefully they could do it professionally because they both needed both of each other for such a long time."

"And you know, it's been such a great thing for such a long time. You just hope it's it's handled properly."

If Bill Belichick and the Patriots split up, where will he coach next season?

Bill Belichick during Divisional Round - Los Angeles Chargers v New England Patriots

Bill Belichick is one of the greatest NFL coaches. He has the most Super Bowl wins as a head coach, the most Super Bowl appearances, the most playoff wins and most division titles.

He was recruited as the New England Patriots head coach in 2000 and holds a career record of 333-177.

While he may become a 'free agent' head coach, several teams should show interest in him.

As soon as the Los Angeles Chargers fired Brandon Staley, many linked Belichick to go there next season. Recently, NFL reporter Josina Anderson posted on 'X' that teams in the NFC South could be interested in making Belichick their next head coach.

Before the rumors start, the Patriots should decide to let go of Belichick.

Where do you think Belichick will coach next season?

