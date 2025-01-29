Former New England Patriots wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl winner Julian Edelman didn't hold back when speaking about Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers this week.

The Steelers and Coach Tomlin have been receiving continued criticism after another first-round playoff exit to the Baltimore Ravens this postseason. This continued with the former Pats wide receiver throwing shade at Tomlin, saying that the Steelers' defense is predictable.

Speaking with former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, Edelman said that Pittsburgh runs the same defense and coverages that they did years ago when he would carve them up in their meetings.

Edelman said:

"You knew exactly what they were doing, and they still do what they did. They still do the same d*** s*** [as] when I was playing [Mike] Tomlin's defense. I'm like, ‘We still have linebackers covering the three slot?' Every time we play the Steelers, I have at least nine catches. You would think that they would change it but no, they do what they do.”

In six career games against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Edelman registered 34 catches for 341 yards.

Mike Tomlin will be back for another season with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin Pittsburgh Steelers v Washington Commanders - Source: Getty

Despite Tomlin's lack of playoff success recently, he will be the Pittsburgh Steelers' head coach next season. He signed a three-year contract extension with the team before last season.

Making it to the big game is always every team's goal. However, the Steelers' playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens was the fifth-straight year where the Steelers suffered one-and-done playoff losses.

Despite rumors of Tomlin getting fired or traded to another team, Adam Schefter provided an update of the Chicago Bears being shut down when requesting permission to speak about a potential trade for Tomlin.

Schefter said:

"Well, it was a pretty short conversation, because they reached out to the Steelers, and the Steelers have no interest in moving on from Mike Tomlin. And Mike Tomlin has got a no-trade clause in his contract, and as he himself said last week to any teams that would approach the Steelers about a potential trade, exploring a trade, he said, and I use his words, 'Save your time.'"

Tomlin was hired as the Steelers' head coach before the 2007 season. He has an NFL record of 18 straight seasons with a winning record to start his coaching career.

Tomlin's career record is 183-107-2 (191-118-2 overall), and he's won a Super Bowl as the franchise's head coach.

