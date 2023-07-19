Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman recently boasted about his former teammate Rob Gronkowski.

The two won three Super Bowls together for New England and were teammates for nine years.

While many view Gronkowski as one of the greatest tight ends of all time, Edelman recently opened up to brothers Jason and Travis Kelce about Gronk's football IQ and knowledge.

“Gronk played so much," Edelman said. "I mean Gronk is football’s Rain Man, could only do three things, like, four things, you know what I mean.

"The crazy thing about Gronk is, Gronk is low-key like Rain Man, can see you throw numbers out there, Gronk knows numbers real well when the coach would get on him early in his career and, like, he never made that mistake again. Like, his football knowledge is, like, outrageous.

"So, if he does see it once and he does it, yeah, it's there for good, and that's just how he was. He was like a savant.”

Gronkowski certainly saw a lot on the field and scored many touchdowns in his career. Part of being the greatest of all time is having a strong mental game as well as a physical game on the field.

Julian Edelman opened up to Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce on how the Patriots cost him $50 grand last season

In the same interview on the "New Heights" podcast, Julian Edelman opened up to the Kelce brothers on how the New England Patriots cost him $50,000 last season.

He bet $50,000 on the Patriots to win more than eight games last season, but they finished with a 8-9 record. He referred to the Patriots' loss to the Raiders as losing the bet, as they lost on the last play due to Jakobi Meyers tossing the ball to Chandler Jones.

“I was fu**ing pissed off. I put $50 grand on eight-and-a-half over/under (wins)," Edelman said. "That would have been nine games. ... I was at the game, yeah. I had a couple of cocktails. I was in the denim. We're working Canadian tuxedo, having no time in my life with the Raider fans talking sh*t. All of a sudden, we throw fu**ing 'The annexation of Puerto Rico.'”

If Meyers didn't commit the costly turnover that resulted in a touchdown for the Raiders, Edelman would have won a ton of money on the Patriots' over/under prop bet.

Maybe Julian Edelman will think twice about betting the over/under for total wins on the Patriots next season.

