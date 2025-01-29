The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to the Super Bowl for the third straight year and the fifth time in six years following their 32-29 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game on Sunday. They became only the fourth team in NFL history to make it to the championship game three years in a row. However, their historic feat has been overshadowed by accusations of refereeing bias.

The Chiefs were on the right end of multiple contentious calls during their win, which became a major talking point in the aftermath of their victory. However, retired wide receiver Julian Edelman believes the discourse surrounding Kansas City stems from jealousy.

"It's apparent when you're on top, everyone wants to try to bring you down. It's a bunch of bull, baloney that the league is helping the Kansas City Chiefs," Edelman said Tuesday on "The Rich Eisen Show." "If you got a problem with it, go beat them."

The New England Patriots icon argued that the Chiefs are in the Super Bowl on merit and expressed his frustration about their success being attributed to refereeing bias:

"The refs aren't involved in when you throw interceptions, when you fumble the ball, when you jump offsides, when you don't convert third down or fourth down or third and fourth down, for short, four times," Edelman said. "They can't control that. If you want to beat them, go beat them. Don't talk about it. Be about it. I'm so sick and tired of hearing people tell you say that about the Chiefs."

Josh Allen believes the Chiefs deserved the win vs. Bills

While the contentious calls that went in the Chiefs' favor remained following the AFC championship game, Bills superstar Josh Allen claimed that the two-time reigning Super Bowl champions outplayed his team and were worthy winners.

In the postgame news conference, the quarterback said:

"It's not fun (to lose). But to be the champs, you got to beat the champs and we didn't do it tonight."

Kansas City is one win away from becoming the first team to win three straight Super Bowls and cementing their status as the greatest dynasty in NFL history. While a victory won't mute the accusations of referees favoring the Chiefs, the team and its fans wouldn't care if they beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9 in New Orleans and hoist the Lombardi Trophy again.

