Julian Edelman makes feelings known on Patriots' playoff chances under Mike Vrabel in 2025 season

Mike Vrabel was hired as the New England Patriots' coach in January this year. He has a big task ahead of him and will aim to get the Patriots to the playoffs in his first season at the helm.

Former Patriots wideout Julian Edelman is also confident that Vrabel can lead the team to the postseason in 2025.

"I think Vrabel's gonna be great for the Patriots," Edelman said on the Games With Names podcast on Tuesday. "I think they're gonna make the playoffs this year.

"I mean, who do we got in the division? We got the Buffalo Bills, who are the big dogs. Miami is a trainwreck right now. And then we have the New York Jets, okay?"

The Patriots last made the playoffs in the 2021 season, but lost to the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round. In the 2024 season, New England finished last in the AFC East with a 4-13 record.

Edelman played his entire NFL career with the Patriots from 2009 to 2020. He helped them win three Super Bowls and was also named Super Bowl MVP in 2019 against the LA Rams.

How many picks does Mike Vrabel's New England Patriots have in 2025 NFL draft?

NFL: New England Patriots HC Mike Vrabel - Source: Imagn

Before thinking of making the playoffs, Mike Vrabel will look to make the best picks for his Patriots team in the 2025 NFL draft. New England reportedly has a total of nine picks this year.

Here is the full list of the Patriots' draft picks:

Round 1: 4th overall

Round 2: 38th overall

Round 3: 69th overall

Round 3: 77th overall (via Atlanta Falcons)

Round 4: 106th overall

Round 5: 144th overall

Round 5: 171st overall (via Dallas Cowboys)

Round 7: 220th overall

Round 7: 238th overall (via LA Chargers)

The Patriots will aim to bolster their roster by adding some top prospects this year. A good draft for New England will help the team qualify for the playoffs.

