A Tom Brady reunion? Julian Edelman reveals whether or not he would join Buccaneers upon NFL return

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman were teammates in the New England Patriots side for 11 seasons. As Edelman looks to possibly make a return to the NFL, he was asked if he would want to play with Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The wide receiver said that he only wants to suit up for the Patriots:

“Honestly, realistically, no. I can’t see myself playing anywhere else. That’s how I feel right now."

Edelman has spoken more and more about an NFL return in recent months. In an interview back in June, he noted that he felt "pretty straight” after taking last year off. He also doubled down on playing for New England in that same June interview:

"I’d probably go back to the Patriots. I love the Patriots. Foxborough Forever."

Edelman called it a career at the conclusion of the 2020 season after a series of continuous injuries to his knees. Last month on the Green Light podcast with former NFL defensive end Chris Long, the receiver said he feels stronger now than at the end of his NFL career.

“I’ve had some downtime. My body feels good. There’s some deficiencies here and there, but I feel extremely better than I did the last year-and-a-half of my career.”

The former Patriots widout also reiterated that his body feels good:

“I’m doing things where I’m in the beginning stage of, like, an offseason-ish, just kind of feeling out my body and feeling out my legs. I’ve had some downtime. My body feels good."

Despite not wanting to play with Brady and the Buccaneers, Edelman had a great career with the quarterback in New England.

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman in New England

During their time together, Tom Brady found a lot of Julian Edelman in the playoffs. Edelman had 118 receptions, 1,442 yards receiving, and six touchdowns in 19 postseason games. Those 1,442 career receiving yards in the playoffs are the second-most in NFL history behind Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice.

Zack Cox @ZackCoxNESN FYI on the the Julian Edelman video Tom Brady just posted: It’s not from a new workout. Videos from the same day were shared last summer. FYI on the the Julian Edelman video Tom Brady just posted: It’s not from a new workout. Videos from the same day were shared last summer. https://t.co/PvI475WEd9

The quarterback was seen working out with Edelman this offseason, which is how the rumors of the receiver reuniting with Brady began. Currently, Edelman is an analyst on the show "Inside the NFL" on Showtime. The Super Bowl 53 MVP is 36 years old but looks to be in shape.

However, we'll see if Julian Edelman does decide to make a comeback to the NFL in the near future.

