Julian Edelman was a part of some of the most successful teams fielded by the Patriots over the last two decades. However, the Patriots are not having the 2023 season as they sit with a 3-10 record. There is plenty of blame for the struggles happening in New England.

Edelman addressed this while appearing on "Up and Adams" with his former teammate, Rob Gronkowski. He talked about head coach Bill Belichick, offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and Mac Jones ahead of their Week 15 game against the Kansas City Chiefs:

"The lack of execution and the lack of development and growth in that relationship right there alone. The lack of consistency at the quarterback position...this is a hungry Chiefs team. And I'm not trying to be an a-hole against our team, against the Pats. But that's...you've to call a spade a spade. That's what Belichick would say in the team meeting."

The issues with the Patriots' top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft have been connected to Belichick and O'Brien. Belichick pulled Jones in favor of backup quarterback Bailey Zappe in Weeks 10 and 12 before naming Zappe as the starter in Week 13.

Multiple reports claimed that owner Robert Kraft moved on from the 71-year-old after the New England Patriots lost to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany last month. Belichick gave this classic line when asked by reporters about this season being his last with New England:

"Getting ready for Kansas City."

The future Hall of Fame coach is considered the greatest coach. While some New England fans want him fired, there is the likely chance Kraft and Belichick will part ways whenever that day comes.

How many Super Bowls did Julian Edelman win with the Patriots?

Julian Edelman spent all 11 seasons in the NFL with the Patriots and found great success there. He helped the franchise win three of their six Lombardi Trophies in that stretch. The wideout was the Super Bowl 53 MVP with 141 yards on ten receptions.

Overall, Edelman found great success in the postseason with New England. He had 118 receptions for 1142 yards and five touchdowns. Edelman is third all-time in playoff yards behind Jerry Rice and Travis Kelce, while Gronkowski is behind him.