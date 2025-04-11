Julian Edelman reacts to Bill Belichick's fiery spring practice at UNC

Bill Belichick has been hands-on with his North Carolina team in the early stages of spring practice. On Thursday, a mic'd up video clip of Belichick coaching his players closely went viral on social media, leaving fans in awe.

Ad

On Friday, NFL legend Julian Edelman reacted to the clip of Belichick's fiery practice session.

“The kids down at f**kin Chapel Hill high could make that play,” Edelman tweeted, potentially referencing to imimate what Belichick would say during his practice session.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Edelman played his entire 12-year NFL career with the Patriots under Belichick. The legendary wideout won three Super Bowls with the franchise and was named MVP at Super Bowl LIII.

Edelman retired after the 2020 season, but Belichick continued coaching New England through the 2023 season before parting ways with the franchise.

Less than a year after leaving the Patriots, Belichick was hired as North Carolina's coach in December. The six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach signed a five-year contract with the Tar Heels, earning him a base salary of $10 million per year, which is guaranteed for the first three seasons, and $3.5 million in annual incentives.

Ad

Bill Belichick will aim to post a winning record at North Carolina in his first year at the helm

North Carolina HC Bill Belichick - Source: Getty

Although North Carolina fans will want the team to succeed instantly with Bill Belichick at the helm, the Tar Heels might need to temper their expectations.

Ad

Last season, North Carolina finished with an underwhelming 6-7 record, so, the primary objective for improvement under Belichick will need to be posting a winning record in the 2025 season.

However, Belichick will be aware that North Carolina has had success in the past, as the Tar Heels won the ACC divisional title in 2015 and 2022.

So, there will be some pressure on Belichick to deliver titles at North Carolina. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see how the legendary NFL coach adapts to coaching college players, and whether he can get a tune out of the prospects.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.