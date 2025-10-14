  • home icon
  Julian Edelman reacts to Israeli hostages released by Hamas after Donald Trump signs Gaza ceasefire deal at peace summit with world leaders

Julian Edelman reacts to Israeli hostages released by Hamas after Donald Trump signs Gaza ceasefire deal at peace summit with world leaders

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 14, 2025 07:05 GMT
Julian Edelman reacts to Israeli hostages released by Hamas after Donald Trump signs Gaza ceasefire deal (Image source - IMAGN/Getty)
Julian Edelman reacts to Israeli hostages released by Hamas after Donald Trump signs Gaza ceasefire deal (Image source - IMAGN/Getty)

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman reacted to US President Donald Trump's action that led to Israeli hostages being returned to their families by Hamas.

Donald Trump and other world leaders gathered in Sharm el-Sheikh for a global summit in Egypt. They signed a peace deal on Monday.

Edelman reacted to the reunion of Matan Zangauker, a Hamas hostage for 738 days, with his mother after the deal was signed. He is one of the 20 reported hostages being released by Gaza.

"Today was a good day in the world. 🇮🇱🙏💙," Edelman wrote on X, resharing the video.
The former Super Bowl MVP also shared an image of the released hostages in his Instagram story with the caption:

"Barcuch Hashem (translated to Thank God)."
(Image source - Instagram)
(Image source - Instagram)

Following the release of all the remaining living hostages, Trump said he is "talking about" rebuilding Gaza.

"We're talking about rebuilding Gaza," Trump said. "I'm not talking about single state or double state or two-state. We're talking about the rebuilding of Gaza."

According to reports, Israel also released 250 Palestinian prisoners and 1700 detainees.

Julian Edelman praised Patriots coach Mike Vrabel after third consecutive win against Saints

The Patriots made it three consecutive wins after a gritty 25-19 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Julian Edelman, who won three Super Bowls with the Patriots, hailed the team's mentality along with coach Mike Vrabel.

"Really good win for the Pats. Easy to let down after an emotional win like that in Buffalo. Vrabel preaches mental toughness and consistency and it showed today."

While the win against the Orleans lifted the Patriots to a 4-2 record this season, Vrabel reflected on the controversial calls from Sunday's game.

“I got a tough enough job to coach this football team,” Vrabel said. “There’s not much. It becomes comical, at a point. And then I’ll see something in the game, I’m like, 'Did they even watch the video?'"

Vrabel's statement was seemingly referring to two pass interference penalties against his team from the Saints game.

Chaitanya Prakash

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

