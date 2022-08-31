"I had to hide my absolute face of terror after seeing what I saw" - Julian Edelman recalls super awkward hot tub moment with a fully-naked Bill Belichick

Alongside Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman formed one of the most feared offensive trios in the NFL under the watchful eyes of New England Patriots head coach and GM Bill Belichick. Recently, on his 'Games With Names' podcast, Edelman shared his hilarious first encounter with his head coach on one fateful night that he will surely never forget:

"So I go somewhere in the facility and I just do happen to walk by the hot tub and coach (Belichick) is in the hot tub. Like, obviously I came in the room to go in the hot tub, but then we made eye contact and my natural instinct was to like turn around and like, like I was going to leave."

Edelman, though, mustered the guts to enter the hot tub. As a rookie, the wide receiver had little to say with the nerves kicking in. But what happened next surely caught him off guard:

"I saw that he saw that I was in there and he got up and got out, and real, real big party foul by coach. I mean, we’re supposed to have shorts on. But I guess at 11 at night when you’re the GOAT of coaching, you go wherever you want. Free, free ball."

Edelman was understandably beyond shocked. But then again, this is coach Belichick we're talking about here, anything goes:

"I had to hide my absolute face of terror after seeing what I saw and sit in the hot tub. I’m already extremely uncomfortable. I don’t know what to think when I, you know, I didn’t think that people went in hot tubs without some trunks, you know at a public facility, I accepted it."

Edelman bowed out of the NFL after spending his entire career with the New England Patriots. Drafted in the 7th round of the 2009 NFL Draft, he is among multiple late-round gems picked up by Belichick.

Julian Edelman could be having second thoughts about NFL retirement

Julian Edelman called it time on his NFL career before the start of the 2020 season. Now two years away from the gridiron, the three-time Super Bowl winner revealed during an appearance on the Green Light podcast that he's definitely feeling better than he did when he made the decision:

"I feel extremely better than I did the last year-and-a-half of my career... I don’t know if it’s fool’s gold just because I haven’t been compouding loadage. That’s why you get interested. So you kick it up a little bit here and there and you analyze. You don’t make decisions. And that’s what I’m doing.”

Edelman seemingly seems to be caught in two minds about a return. If he does end up doing so, it's likely to be either the Patriots or the Buccaneers.

While playing for his former head coach will see him fit right into plans, the idea of linking up with Brady once again might be one too hard to resist.

