Jakobi Meyers had a strong 2022 NFL season with the New England Patriots, leading the team in most receiving categories. According to Julian Edelman, this doesn't excuse him at all from his massive mistake in a game against the Las Vegas Raiders that ended in shocking defeat.

In a tied game with three seconds left, the Patriots ran the final play of regulation. An extremely dangerous lateral attempt by Meyers resulted in Chandler Jones recovering a fumble for the Raiders and returning it for a game-winning touchdown.

Edelman likely would have been frustrated with the loss no matter what, considering he's a former Patriots player and remains a huge fan of the team. He recently appeared on an episode of the New Heights podcast to explain why the loss hurt more than usual.

Edelman said:

“I was fu**ing pissed off, I put 50 grand on eight and a half over/under [wins]. That would have been nine games. I'm sitting here, I was at the game, yeah I had a couple of cocktails, I was in the denim, we're working the Canadian tuxedo, having the time of my life with the Raider fans talking sh*t. All of a sudden, we throw fu**ing the annexation of Puerto Rico.”

Edelman explained to Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce that he placed a future wager on the Patriots to win at least nine games during the 2023 NFL season. Meyers' mistake, uncharacteristic of a Bill Belichick team, directly lost his bet for him. The Patriots finished the season with an 8-9 record, and the defeat cost Edelman his $50,000 bet.

Jakobi Meyers' ironic team change for 2023 NFL season

Jakobi Meyers has spent all four of his NFL seasons so far with the New England Patriots. He has served as the leading wide receiver for Mac Jones in the team's offensive system over the past three years. Meyers became an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of the 2022 NFL season after the Patriots opted not to give him a long-term contract extension.

Ironically, he decided to join the Las Vegas Raiders, the team on the winning end of the disastrous lateral attempt last year. With his new team, Meyers will join an offense led by head coach Josh McDaniels and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Both of them also come from Bill Belichick's New England.

